



Article content OTTAWA — An aluminum plant in Quebec stopped production on Tuesday, in what appears to be one of the first casualties of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods. Alubar Métaux, which is based in Bécancour and produces aluminum rods from molten metal from the neighbouring aluminum smelter, announced to its employees Monday evening that it would cease operations because of the tariffs. According to the union, Alubar’s production is almost entirely destined for the American market.

Article content “We are the first to be punched in the face and we need help,” said Jessy Trottier, the company’s union representative. According to the Steelworkers union, 70 unionized employees lost their jobs Tuesday morning. “The attack by the American government is brutal. Today we see the first plant shutting down its operations and we fear for several sectors of our economy, including wood, steel, processing, manufacturing, auto parts, steel,” said Dominic Lemieux, the director of the United Steelworkers’ Quebec. The company has yet to comment on the news. The union has implored the provincial and federal governments to roll out their action plan to modernize Quebec plants, buy Canadian products, diversify the economy and support workers. “The storm has begun and we need our governments to protect workers and good jobs in our economy,” Lemieux added in a statement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault will both make statements today. Alubar is located near the ABI aluminum smelter, which produces 462,000 tonnes per year. The company processes approximately 30 per cent of ABI’s production.

Article content According to the union, the aluminum rods produced by the company in Bécancour could be targeted by the additional 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel that are to come into effect on March 12, and which would be added to the 25 per cent tariff on all Canadian exports that came into effect on Tuesday. More to come… National Post

