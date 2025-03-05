One coffee shop in Quebec has responded to U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Tuesday in its own unique way.

At Coco & Bean cafe, a Montreal-area coffee shop, a popular menu item is being given a new name.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

“We’re proud Canadians and we wanted to bring some heritage to our drink, the Americano, so we simply changed the name to a Canadiano,” said cafe manager Shauna Cordner.

The shop says switching the name of their beverage is a quiet and playful way of asserting national identity.

Trending Now Read the transcript of Justin Trudeau’s response to Trump’s tariffs

‘Retaliatory pipelines’: Push to export crude away from U.S. intensifies amid tariffs

It’s also sparking a conversation, amid the first day of a trade war with Canada’s southern neighbours.

For the full story, watch the video above.