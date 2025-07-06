The whereabouts of a convicted killer are unknown, after he escaped from a multi-level security federal institution in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Que., about 40 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC), Lori Bill Germa, 69, was unaccounted for during the 10 p.m. count at the Archambault Institution’s minimum-security unit on Saturday.

The agency said Germa is serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder.

Germa is described as having a fair complexion, brown eyes and no hair. He is 5′10″ tall and weighs 166 lbs.

Germa also has a scar on his left leg and multiple tattoos, including a sword tattoo on his left arm and two seahorses and a dragon on the right arm.

CSC said it contacted Quebec provincial police and a warrant has been issued for Germa’s arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact police.

The federal agency said in a news release that it will be launching an investigation into the incident.

This is the second time in less than a month that a convicted killer has escaped the facility.

On June 22, a 62-year-old inmate serving a life-sentence for second-degree murder, was also unaccounted for.

He was located and apprehended the next day by the Sûreté du Québec.