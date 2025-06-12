Police have made several arrests across Quebec in a major operation targeting organized crime, part of an ongoing crackdown on violence and illicit networks in the province.

A joint press conference held by provincial police (SQ) and the Montreal police (SPVM) Thursday morning revealed about 150 police officers were deployed across the province earlier in the day as part of the sting operation.

Officers were deployed in Montreal, Laval, Blainville, Shefford, St-Lazare, Repentigny, Quebec City and Rosemère.

Police say 11 arrests were made, including alleged mob leaders. Investigators are looking for five more important suspects.

Other media reports have alleged that some of the people arrested include members of the reputed Rizzuto crime family, including Leonardo Rizzuto, 55.

More to come.