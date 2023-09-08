The King and Queen have paid a personal tribute to the late Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

Their Majesties left Crathie Kirk, close to Balmoral Castle, after private prayers and a moment of reflection on the life of the late monarch, lasting about 30 minutes.

They attended the private service accompanied by a small number of Balmoral guests, including the late Queen’s niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon.

After the service, they made their way over to speak to well-wishers gathered close to the church, including Balmoral Estate staff, members of the royal household and the public.

The late Queen regularly worshipped at Crathie Kirk, the small church just a short walk from Balmoral Castle, during her summer holidays.

The King will not make a public address but released a statement recalling all that his mother “meant to so many of us” to mark the first anniversary of his accession.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend a series of engagements in west Wales.

This morning, the couple will attend a small, private service at St Davids Cathedral in Haverfordwest.

