Queen Latifah and Whoopi Goldberg have teamed up to curate a unique exhibit that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Hypebeast reported that the two women will co-curate the exhibition, which will be held at the Morrison Hotel Gallery Sunset Marquis in Los Angeles and Morrison Hotel Gallery 116 Prince Street in New York City.

The exhibit will feature 50 iconic images from the Hip Hop scene, per the outlet. And each image will “create a visual odyssey that captures the essence of Hip Hop’s evolution from its birth in the Bronx to its global prominence.”

Icons such as Run-DMC, 2Pac, JAY-Z, and Eminem will all be featured, and works by Lynn Goldsmith, Josh Cheuse, and Mike Miller will all be prominently featured.

The exhibition kicks of Thursday (August 10) and will continue until August 31.

Thanks to her role in female Hip Hop, Queen Latifah has been more than getting her fair share of flowers while she can still smell them.

On Wednesday (August 9), she — alongside Remy Ma and Rah Digga — appeared in Ladies First: A Story Of Women In Hip Hop, which premiered on Netflix.

The four-episode production explored the history and current landscape of women in Hip Hop, enriched by perspectives from veterans as well as modern-day titans.

As per a press statement, “This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day. Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga, up and comers, and artists currently at the top of the charts like Latto, and Tierra Whack alongside key figures from record labels, stylists, and journalists.

“By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens.”