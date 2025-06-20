Jack Draper reached the semifinals at Queen’s for the first time in his career. Getty

Jack Draper reached the semifinals at Queen’s for the first time in his career after a hard-fought 4-6 7-5 4-6 win over United States’ Brandon Nakashima.

The win sees Draper rise to No. 4 in the world ranking and means he will have a top four seeding at Wimbledon.

“The support I’ve received this week has been amazing. I am used to battling on the grass but to be in the semi-final here is something I’ve wanted since I was a kid, so it means everything to me,” Draper told BBC post-match.

“I think at times I’ve not played some great tennis and in those moments I’ve just tried to believe in myself and I think that is where the confidence has come from.”

The British No. 1 will face Jiri Lehecka in the semfinals tomorrow.

Jacob Fearnley knocked out in quarterfinals

British No.2 Jacob Fearnley was knocked out of Queen’s Club at the quarterfinal stage on Thursday after going down 7-5, 6-2 to Czech Lehecka.

Fearnley started well under the sun in west London before struggling on the serve in a performance that fell away into a series of double faults, including six in the games where Lehecka broke his serve.

After coming back from 3-1 down in the first set, Lehecka grew into the match and continued his momentum into the second set where another double break secured his 100th ATP tour win and a semifinal against Draper.