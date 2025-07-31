Queens Clearview Expressway Flooding Situation



Torrential rain in New York City caused sudden flooding on the Clearview Expressway in Queens on Thursday. The rising waters submerged multiple vehicles and forced officials to close parts of the highway. In response, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and urged caution ahead of the evening commute.

Heavy rain began falling in the city on Thursday afternoon. By around 2:45 p.m., emergency services received reports of vehicles submerged on the Clearview Expressway near Northern Boulevard.

— GoodNightHarlem (@GoodNightHarlem)

According to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY), four vehicles, including an 18-wheel semi-truck, were trapped in floodwaters. Emergency units from the FDNY and the New York Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit responded quickly to the scene.

— OstapiukJ (@OstapiukJ)

Live Events



Authorities said the people in the vehicles managed to get out safely. It was not confirmed whether they escaped on their own or were helped by rescue teams.Also Read: Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 3: Netflix show’s new characters, director and filming update



Queens Clearview Expressway Flooding Shut



The flooding led to a full closure of the Clearview Expressway in both directions at the Northern Boulevard section, according to the NYPD.

— ScooterCasterNY (@ScooterCasterNY)

Images shared on social media showed two vehicles almost completely underwater. Floodwaters were seen rising as high as the doors of a large truck, which appeared unable to move.

The NYPD monitored the situation closely, and officers diverted traffic to avoid further risks on the highway.

Governor Hochul’s Emergency Declaration



In reaction to the situation, Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency for the New York City area.

— GregRice1010 (@GregRice1010)

She shared a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), warning of heavy rain and flooding expected to continue into the evening hours. She advised employers to release workers early to reduce congestion during the evening commute.

— realtalkstruth (@realtalkstruth)

The weather forecast indicated that the storm could bring up to five inches of rain in some parts of the region.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s cause of death revealed — he was secretly fighting a second, deadlier illness



Warnings for Continued Rain and Travel Disruptions



Weather officials predicted more rain throughout the evening and advised residents in the region to avoid unnecessary travel.

The flooding on Clearview Expressway is part of a wider impact seen across parts of New York City. Officials reminded people to stay informed through official alerts and local news updates.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities related to the incident.

FAQs

What caused the flooding on the Clearview Expressway in Queens?

Heavy thunderstorms brought intense rainfall, leading to flash flooding that submerged parts of the Clearview Expressway and trapped several vehicles.

Were there any injuries or casualties from the Queens flooding incident?

No injuries or casualties were reported. All individuals in the submerged vehicles made it out safely, according to FDNY reports.

