I t has now been one year since the Queen’s funeral, the first lying-in-state tribute to take place in the UK since the death of Winston Churchill in 1965.

As Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth II was laid to rest on September 19, 2022, in an enormous ceremony that brought hundreds of thousands of people onto London’s streets to bid her farewell.

One year on, people are remembering the Queen and her legacy, with Prince Harry saying his grandmother is “looking down on us” all.

Here are some of the key statistics from the funeral, offering an insight into the sheer scale of the event.

The Queen’s Funeral in numbers

One million people were estimated to have attended the public funeral procession in London, according to transport authorities.

Ten miles was the longest length of the queue to see the Queen lying in wait, resulting in wait times of more than 24 hours.

2,000 guests travelled to Westminster Abbey, including 100 presidents and heads of government, such as American president Joe Biden, Emperor Naruhito of Japan, and then New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

800 guests were present for the Queen’s more private committal service in St George’s Church, at Windsor Castle. This was followed by a private burial, attended by the monarch’s family.

Four billion TV viewers tuned in around the world to watch the coverage of the funeral service and procession, a new world record.

Ten days of events led up to the funeral, including vigils attended by various members of the Queen’s family.

Six former British prime ministers attended the funeral, including John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron, and Boris Johnson. Then PM Liz Truss also gave a reading – her short time in number 10 coinciding with the Queen’s death and funeral.

Ms Truss recently revealed the final thing the Queen said to her was “we’ll meet again” — two days before her death.

Liz Truss was prime minister when the Queen died / Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire

5,949 military personnel were deployed throughout the events since the Queen’s death on September 8, including 4,416 from the Army, 847 from the Navy, and 686 from the Air Force. 175 armed forces personnel from Commonwealth nations were also involved.

138 Royal Navy sailors were a key part of the State Funeral, with 98 pulling the gun carriage and another 40 marching behind as brakes, in a display not seen in London since the funeral of Winston Churchill in 1965.

Seven types of flowers made up the Queen’s funeral floral arrangements, including Asiatic lilies, gladioli, alstroemeria, Eustoma, foliage of English oak, weeping birch, and sprigs of myrtle.

Three beloved pets of the Queen were also present on the day, including two Corgis, Muick and Sandy, and her pony, which had her riding headscarf laid across the saddle.