Norwich City edged past Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers with a 99th-minute goal in a low-key Carabao Cup first-round meeting.
With penalties looming, substitute Jonathan Rowe headed in with the last action at Loftus Road in a game that only sprung to life in the closing stages.
The Canaries had made eight changes after Saturday’s epic 4-4 league draw at Southampton, while the hosts handed starts to seven players who were on the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Cardiff.
Rowe’s third goal in as many games – and second stoppage-time winner – booked Norwich a second-round trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 29 August.
Norwich started the stronger as Kenny McLean sent an acrobatic volley over the bar and 32nd-minute substitute Onel Hernandez volleyed a Przemyslaw Placheta cross straight at Jordan Archer. At the other end Elijah Dixon-Bonner lashed a volley past the post.
Adam Idah had a shot deflected wide before the break for the visitors and then early in the second half Albert Adomah’s cross was nodded down by Dixon-Bonner for the stooping QPR forward Lyndon Dykes, who was denied his third straight goal in this fixture by Angus Gunn.
However, Scotland striker Dykes had to come off just after the hour mark with what appeared to be a knee injury.
Teenage Norwich full-back Kellen Fisher fizzed over the bar of Joe Walsh – who replaced Archer in the Hoops goal at half-time – before Hernandez was forced off after a heavy fall.
Rowe saw a shot blocked and Ashley Barnes headed one chance wide from a corner and blazed another over the bar as City piled on late pressure.
Walsh thwarted Gabriel Sara and Placheta fired across the face of goal in stoppage time but there was just time for Rowe to head home Fisher’s perfect cross with the last touch of the game.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 3-4-3
- 13ArcherSubstituted forWalshat 45′minutes
- 2KakaySubstituted forFoxat 77′minutes
- 8FieldBooked at 24mins
- 28Gubbins
- 37AdomahSubstituted forDreweat 85′minutes
- 24Duke-McKenna
- 17DozzellSubstituted forAorahaat 62′minutes
- 21LarkecheSubstituted forPaalat 77′minutes
- 18Richards
- 9DykesSubstituted forKolliat 64′minutes
- 19Dixon-Bonner
Substitutes
- 15Fox
- 22Paal
- 29Drewe
- 32Walsh
- 33Rendall
- 34Pedder
- 36Aoraha
- 38Kolli
- 39Bala
Norwich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Gunn
- 35Fisher
- 24Duffy
- 4OmobamideleBooked at 61mins
- 20Placheta
- 8GibbsSubstituted forRoweat 69′minutes
- 23McLeanSubstituted forGomes Saraat 45′minutes
- 16FassnachtSubstituted forMcCallumat 80′minutes
- 26Núñez
- 42SpringettSubstituted forHernándezat 32′minutesSubstituted forBarnesat 69′minutes
- 11IdahSubstituted forSargentat 69′minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 9Sargent
- 10Barnes
- 15McCallum
- 17Gomes Sara
- 25Hernández
- 27Rowe
- 38McCracken
- 50Warner
- Referee:
- James Linington
- Attendance:
- 7,813
Live Text
-
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Norwich City 1.
-
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Norwich City 1.
-
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Norwich City 1. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kellen Fisher with a cross.
-
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Placheta (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
-
Attempt saved. Gabriel Sara (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta.
-
Attempt blocked. Shane Duffy (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross.
-
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Aaron Drewe.
-
Foul by Kellen Fisher (Norwich City).
-
Elijah Dixon-Bonner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
-
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
-
Delay in match because of an injury Rayan Kolli (Queens Park Rangers).
-
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
-
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
-
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Sam Field.
-
Attempt blocked. Marcelino Núñez (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Sara.
-
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Aaron Drewe replaces Albert Adomah.
-
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta.
-
Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Norwich City) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Gabriel Sara with a cross following a corner.
-
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Gubbins.
-
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcelino Núñez.