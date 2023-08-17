Match-winner Jonathan Rowe came on as a substitute in the 69th minute

Norwich City edged past Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers with a 99th-minute goal in a low-key Carabao Cup first-round meeting.

With penalties looming, substitute Jonathan Rowe headed in with the last action at Loftus Road in a game that only sprung to life in the closing stages.

The Canaries had made eight changes after Saturday’s epic 4-4 league draw at Southampton, while the hosts handed starts to seven players who were on the bench in Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Cardiff.

Rowe’s third goal in as many games – and second stoppage-time winner – booked Norwich a second-round trip to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate on 29 August.

Norwich started the stronger as Kenny McLean sent an acrobatic volley over the bar and 32nd-minute substitute Onel Hernandez volleyed a Przemyslaw Placheta cross straight at Jordan Archer. At the other end Elijah Dixon-Bonner lashed a volley past the post.

Adam Idah had a shot deflected wide before the break for the visitors and then early in the second half Albert Adomah’s cross was nodded down by Dixon-Bonner for the stooping QPR forward Lyndon Dykes, who was denied his third straight goal in this fixture by Angus Gunn.

However, Scotland striker Dykes had to come off just after the hour mark with what appeared to be a knee injury.

Teenage Norwich full-back Kellen Fisher fizzed over the bar of Joe Walsh – who replaced Archer in the Hoops goal at half-time – before Hernandez was forced off after a heavy fall.

Rowe saw a shot blocked and Ashley Barnes headed one chance wide from a corner and blazed another over the bar as City piled on late pressure.

Walsh thwarted Gabriel Sara and Placheta fired across the face of goal in stoppage time but there was just time for Rowe to head home Fisher’s perfect cross with the last touch of the game.