A prominent doctor bound to a wheelchair has revealed how he ended up on the floor of an airport after a shocking blunder by airline staff.

Dinesh Palipana, a senior doctor at Gold Coast University Hospital, was being pushed in his wheelchair by a Virgin staff member at Brisbane Airport last week.

Dr Palipana was on his way to boarding a flight to Melbourne when the worker ‘took a sharp turn with the wheelchair’ prompting Dr Palipana to fall out and hit the floor.

Dr Palipana, who was the 2021 Queensland Australian of the Year, has since received an apology from Virgin.

Queensland’s first quadriplegic medical graduate said it was the first time such an incident had occurred despite him being a frequent airline traveller.

‘I was a little bit embarrassed… I was shocked and I couldn’t believe it happened,’ Dr Palipana told 7News.

Dr Palipana said the staff member had earlier been ‘a bit dismissive’ of his team of two carers, who had attempted to advise staff on how to best handle his wheelchair.

He will need to undergo scans to determine if he was injured.

A Virgin Australia spokesman told Daily Mail Australia the airline ‘sincerely apologises’ for the incident and is carrying out an investigation.

‘Virgin Australia sincerely apologises for and deeply regrets the incident at Brisbane airport and has communicated this directly with our guest,’ he said.

‘We immediately initiated an investigation into the incident and will continue to work to ensure this does not happen again.

‘Virgin Australia takes its responsibilities to support guests travelling with specific needs, including mobility assistance, extremely seriously’.

Dr Palipana said accessible air travel has ‘been an issue for the disability community for a long time’.

‘We need to do better with airline travel,’ he said.

Doctor Dinesh Palipana (centre) was the 2021 Queensland Australian of the Year

Last month, a Qantas passenger was ’embarrassed’ and had to crawl to her seat when airline staff dropped her from her wheelchair as she was boarding a connecting flight from Melbourne to Mildura, in Victoria, where she lived.

Nikita Bennett, who has cerebral palsy, was also made to wait for half an hour to be provided with a wheelchair despite Qantas being warned of her requirements in advance.

Ms Bennett said as she was boarding after the delay, she was dropped by an airline worker.

‘He kind of pulled quite hard and the chair came out from underneath me, and I basically collapsed on top of myself,’ she told said.

‘It was embarrassing, it was done in front of a whole plane of people.’