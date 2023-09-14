Tens of thousands of Queenslanders can now get rebates of up to $1,000 for energy efficient appliances.

The state government has doubled funding for the Climate Smart Energy Savers program to $44 million in a bid to lower energy bills and reduce carbon emissions.

It offers eligible households rebates of between $300 and $1,000 to replace old appliances and hot water systems with more energy efficient ones.

Acting Minister for Energy, Renewables and Hydrogen Mark Bailey said the program would give households “significant savings off their electricity bills for years to come”.

Is upgrading worth it?

Upgrading your appliances to more energy efficient ones can be “quite a big saving” long term, said Alan Pears, from the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at RMIT.

“A washing machine that’s 1.5-stars would cost you about $1,600 [to run over 10 years] instead of about $470 for a 4-star appliance. So, over 10 years, you’d be about $1,200 ahead,” he said.

“The reality is, if your existing appliance is halfway through its life, then you would have to buy a new one at some point anyway.

“So, you’re paying a higher price until you replace your appliance.”

Who is eligible?

Any Queenslander who replaces an old energy appliance or hot water system with a four-star or higher rated energy-efficient appliance is eligible for a rebate.

Appliances must be installed either on or after September 4, 2023 and before the program’s funding runs out.

There are two types of appliance rebates, a standard one for all households, and one for low-income households. (ABC Radio Brisbane: Jessica Hinchliffe)

Funding is limited, and rebate applications will be assessed on a first-come, first-served basis.

However, there are only 1,500 rebates available for hot water systems, only one rebate is available per household, and the rebate must not be greater than the cost of the appliance.

How much will I get?

There are two types of rebates, a standard one for all households, and a low-income one.

Your rebate amount will depend on your household’s income and the type of appliance purchased and installed.

Eligible appliances include washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, air conditioners and solar and heat-pump hot water systems.

How else can I save on my bills?

There are more ways to save on energy bills than just upgrading your appliances, Mr Pears said.

He wants the government to put money into making buildings more energy efficient, rather than appliances.

In Queensland most people are under-heating and over-cooling their homes, so insulation and shading windows are key.

By doing this “they will typically save energy, but they will also be a lot more comfortable and a lot healthier,” he said.

“What you find is that if you insulate and shade your house, you should be able to buy a smaller, cheaper air conditioner than you would otherwise, because your maximum cooling load is a lot lower, so you can save money on purchasing the appliance as well.”

Eligible appliances include washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, refrigerators, air conditioners and solar and heat pump hot water systems.(Reuters: Tim Wimborne, file photo)

Mr Pears said the $44 million for the scheme “is not a lot of money in the energy space”, and that Queensland was behind other states.

“The reality is, Victoria and New South Wales already have very substantial schemes that are subsidising efficient appliances, and so in some way you could say that the Queensland government is really just starting to catch up,” he said.

How do I apply?

You must be at least 18 to apply, and live in Queensland. Commercial premises are not eligible.

You have to apply for your rebate within 30 days of buying and installing your appliance, and you’ll need to keep your receipts for proof of purchase.

It’s important to lodge your receipt as soon as you can, as the program closes when funds run out.

You can check with your retailer to see if it’s still going.

Applications must be made through the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority portal and may take up to three weeks to be assessed.

Loading…