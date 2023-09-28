The driver of a a massive Chevrolet Silverado that took up two car parking spaces has been slammed by Aussies.

A photo shared to social media shows a Toyota Corolla that wedged itself into one of the two spaces occupied by the ute at an airport in Queensland.

Hundreds of Aussies have blasted the ute owner for the ‘selfish’ act.

The owner of a Chevrolet Silverado slammed the driver of a Toyota Corolla for parking their car in one of two parks used by the ute (above) – but didn’t get the support he expected

‘I love clowns like this. I purposely jam whatever vehicle I have in that little gap just to ruin your self-entitled day,’ one said.

A second added: ‘If he can afford $130,000 for a fancy rig, surely he can afford a $5,000 s*** heap to drive and park at the airport.’

RAM, the biggest supplier of American-style pickups to Australia, has sold 18,000 American utes to Aussies, Drive reported in February.

The huge utes can cost up to A$169,990 and come with massive fuel and maintenance fees, making them a status symbol among car owners.

Thousands of Aussies said they’re tired of seeing RAM drivers taking up multiple carparks that are too small for the American vehicles.

Australians slammed trendy massive American RAM utes (example above) for ‘taking over’ roads and ‘stealing carparks’

An annoyed Jaycar customer shared a photo of an American ute taking up four carparks outside the shop (above)

‘Who the f*** let these pieces of s*** into Australia, too long for one car space and too wide for two. Four of these and the Dan Murphy’s car park would be screwed royally,’ one person wrote.

‘I really wish we could just ban them in Australia,’ a second person said.

‘Car parks should have a maximum width barrier like underground carparks do with height. If your truck doesn’t fit, go park in the nearest paddock and walk to the shops,’ another wrote.

‘How are these oversized Emotional Support Vehicles even legal on Australian roads?,’ a fourth commented.

‘Nobody needs a private vehicle this size. Absolutely nobody. They should be classed as commercial vehicles to deter people from buying them,’ another person wrote.

Another person shared a photo of a large US ute parked over four car spaces outside Dan Murphy’s (above)

Aussies said American ‘trucks’ are massive compared to standard Australian utes (pictured above) and take up too much room on roads and in carparks

Others said the large cars are downright ‘dangerous’ and called for tighter regulations on who can drive them.

‘These things are dangerous. The vision is terrible and impact will hit your upper-body. These things kill people,’ one commenter wrote.

‘Why are so many of the people who drive these act crazy aggressive on the road? They’re ridiculous,’ another commented.

‘These trucks are super dangerous for pedestrians, especially dangerous for children. I don’t know what the right answer is but I think some sensible regulation on vehicle size would make life safer for everyone,’ a third person wrote.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted RAM for comment.