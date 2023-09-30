Sept. 29, 2023 – If you’re having trouble getting the latest COVID-19 booster, you’re not alone.

As the rollout of the newly formulated shot begins in earnest, many Americans are finding roadblocks, while federal officials urge everyone to be patient and get the shot when you can.

Dana Tofig was lucky. He signed up for the latest COVID-19 vaccine the minute it became available. When his appointment time came, he stood in line at a CVS in Gaithersburg, MD, and received his shot. Just as he finished, the pharmacy clerk told everyone in line behind to go home: There were no more doses available.

He said the pharmacy also had to cancel everyone’s appointments for the following day.

“The woman who gave me the shot said that [the pharmacy] had been given what they had anticipated was a week’s supply – it ended up just lasting a few days,” said Tofig, 56.

Despite appointments continuing to be canceled, a statement released after a meeting held by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and health insurance company leaders said that more than 6 million vaccines have been shipped to pharmacies and, so far, 2 million Americans have received their shots.