Questlove has announced that he’s putting his sick pen game to work again, and this time, he’ll be writing about the history of Hip Hop in time for its 50th anniversary.

Variety broke the news that The Roots raconteur will be penning Hip Hop is History, which will be released on his AUWA Books imprint. The book is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

“No one is else is writing it,” he said to the outlet. “I’m doing all this because somewhere out there, in 2031 or 2041, there will be a new Ahmir Thompson, or Ahmira Thompson – maybe my kids when I start having them – and all of my hard work won’t be for naught. Perhaps, I will have reached somebody the same way that I was reached.”

He continued: “No one asked me to, but I’m carrying that burden. And for all those who are present and accounted for, there is something to celebrate with hip hop’s 50th.There may be a lot of water under that bridge. Our disdain for looking in the rearview mirror is entrenched in pain and trauma. But as a child of legacy and nostalgia culture, I want to be the GPS for people to celebrate that thing called hip-hop.”

This isn’t the first book that Questlove has written. In 2013 he published Mo’ Meta Blues: The World According to Questlove, which was followed by several others, including Something To Food About, Creative Quest and Soul Train: The Music, Dance, and Style of a Generation.

Back in April, he dropped a book that quickly went to No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list — a young adult novel titled The Rhythm of Time.

During an appearance on The View to promote the book, Questlove told the hosts he dedicated the book to his 9-year-old self, who loved reading but never saw himself represented in the books available to him.

Though The Rhythm of Time isn’t autobiographical, Questlove drew inspiration from his Philadelphia upbringing. “I want Black nerds to see themselves as well,” he said.

The Rhythm of Time tells the story of seventh-grader Rahim Reynolds and his friend Kasia Collins, who spend their time building and testing seemingly crazy gadgets. But Rahim suddenly gets transported back to 1997 when he gets his hands on one of Kasia’s special cell phones. He must find a way to get back to the present, while dodging some nefarious obstacles in his way.

With the book, Questlove collaborated with New York Times bestselling author S. A. Cosby — making it the drummer and producer’s sixth publishing endeavor. The book is recommended for ages 10 and up.