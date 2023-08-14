Questlove has given some FOMO to fans of both The Roots and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, offering an exclusive behind the scenes look at their creative process.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday (August 13), the raconteur revealed that the Hip Hop collective was in rehearsals, performing their classic track, “First of the Month” in the Roots dressing room.

As fans already know, Bone Thugs are currently on tour with The Roots, LL COOL J, Big Boi, Juvenile, and more for the F.O.R.C.E. tour, so this rehearsal was likely in preparation for an upcoming show.

“I guarantee you that @theRoots dressing room is MORE incredible than yours is,” he wrote in the caption while tagging the Cleveland rappers.

Check out the video below.

While fans wait anxiously for to catch the performances, they can anticipate Quest’s latest foray into publishing, where he’ll be writing about the history of Hip Hop in time for its 50th anniversary.

Variety broke the news that The Roots co-founder will be penning Hip Hop is History, which will be released on his AUWA Books imprint. The book is scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2024.

“No one is else is writing it,” he said to the outlet. “I’m doing all this because somewhere out there, in 2031 or 2041, there will be a new Ahmir Thompson, or Ahmira Thompson – maybe my kids when I start having them – and all of my hard work won’t be for naught. Perhaps, I will have reached somebody the same way that I was reached.”

He continued: “No one asked me to, but I’m carrying that burden. And for all those who are present and accounted for, there is something to celebrate with hip hop’s 50th.There may be a lot of water under that bridge. Our disdain for looking in the rearview mirror is entrenched in pain and trauma. But as a child of legacy and nostalgia culture, I want to be the GPS for people to celebrate that thing called hip-hop.”

As for Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, they have been honored with their own street name in the iconic crew’s hometown of Cleveland.

Bizzy Bone and Krayzie Bone were in attendance on Friday (August 11) along with plenty of fans on Hip Hop’s 50th birthday, as East 99th Street officially became Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way.

Unfortunately, less than 48 hours after they received the honor, the street sign was stolen.