Questlove has shared a recording of Norah Jones and Robert Glasper covering a landmark OutKast tune, demonstrating the legendary Southern duo’s far reach across genres.

On Friday (October 13), the Roots drummer posted a clip of the Grammy-winning titans on stage at the Blue Note jazz club in New York City. In it, the band played their own manual rendition of “Prototype” with Jones on the keys as well as vocals and Glasper also on the keys.

As she sang the opening lines of the 2003 classic, the Philly native can be heard letting out a high pitched “What!” in amazement. In the caption, he wrote: “@RobertGlasper & @NorahJones on that stizzzzank.”

Check out the video below:

The above song has gone down as one of André 3000 and Big Boi’s most beloved hits during their time together as OutKast. It was released as part of the 40-song double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below.

Last month, the LP was certified 13x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), meaning it has now sold 13 million copies. This makes it the best-selling rap album ever in the United States.

The album, which contains the duo’s massive single, “Hey Ya,” surpassed Eminem’s The Eminem Show, which was certified 12x platinum in 2022.

OutKast had a little help because of the project’s status as a double album (each rapper had their own disc), meaning that every sold copy counts twice. Many of Hip Hop’s other top-selling albums are also double albums, such as The Notorious B.I.G’s Life After Death and 2Pac’s All Eyez On Me and Greatest Hits.

Big Boi celebrated the certification on Instagram by posting a video of him unwrapping a framed plaque commemorating the record’s 13 million sales.

“Over 13 Million albums sold… outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all,” he wrote in the caption.