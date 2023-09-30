Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news

Follow Mikey:

Twitter @Mikey_Electric

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at [email protected]. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!