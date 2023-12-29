A CHEF has let the ball drop on her go-to party snacks for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

People said that they “moaned” at the snacks’ final reveal.

6 Gillie, a chef, started with some fresh slices of bread Credit: TikTok/gilliehouston

6 She topped off her first snack with Brie slices Credit: TikTok/gilliehouston

Gillie (@gilliehouston) shared the two recipes with over 280,000 TikTok followers.

She started by laying out slices of bread on a baking sheet and rubbing some olive oil and butter into the bread.

Next, she spread a layer of fruit jam and slices of brie cheese on top of the bread.

Slices of ham were next, which she topped off with a drizzle of hot honey.

For her next snack, she poured some honey, olive oil, and herbs on parchment paper and added slices of onion.

Next, she topped off the onion with Gruyere cheese, followed by a layer of a pastry puff.

She brushed the pastry with some black truffle sea salt and baked the pastries until golden.

Once the snacks were out of the oven, she added a layer of rosemary glaze.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the snack ideas.

Many couldn’t help themselves once they saw the completed pastries.

“I physically moaned when you took them out of the oven,” said one commenter.

“I would just make these for my fiancé and I to snack on with movies lol,” said another.

6 She added ham and a drizzle of hot honey Credit: TikTok/gilliehouston

6 For her second snack, she mixed up olive oil, herbs, and honey Credit: TikTok/gilliehouston

6 She added onions and a puff pastry on top Credit: TikTok/gilliehouston