Indian medical imaging AI company Qure.ai has developed a new AI-powered co-pilot for optimising resources in resource-constrained primary care settings.

Called AIRA, this tool for community health workers is powered by large language models trained on data from the health systems in low and middle-income countries. It assists users by automating the collection of patient data, including symptoms and history, aggregating population-level insights, as well as supporting clinical protocol adherence and providing decision support.

WHY IT MATTERS

Primary health systems in developing nations are overburdened with high patient volume and care demand while lacking or not having enough resources.

“There are 17 million preventable deaths in low and middle-income countries and an estimated shortage of 11 million health workers by 2030. At the same time, more than 40% of community health workers’ time is spent on manual data collection, and yet countries do not have population-level data to make informed decisions,” Qure.ai noted in a statement.

AIRA is Qure.ai’s attempt to address these challenges, helping free up healthcare professionals’ time from manually collecting patient data and enabling better adherence to health protocols.

“AIRA in the hands of every healthcare worker will free up their time for more patient interactions via automated data collection and better clinical protocol adherence,” said founder and CEO Prashant Warier.

THE LARGER TREND

The launch of AIRA follows that of the QureOS, which provides a single environment for exploring, testing, and deploying multiple AI applications from various vendors worldwide. Introduced in March, the AI sandbox operating system is offered to health systems in low and middle-income countries to help accelerate their AI adoption in healthcare.

The $250 million Indian startup has been involved in various population health screening programs (particularly for tuberculosis, stroke, and lung cancer, for which it has developed solutions) in developing countries with major healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, and AstraZeneca.