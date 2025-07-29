Leanspace, a European satellite operations technology provider, today announced that Qwaltec, a US-based defense contractor and leading provider of turnkey solutions and engineering services, has joined its growing partner ecosystem in the United States.

Based in Strasbourg, France, Leanspace is a leader in cloud-native satellite and ground segment operations, providing a unique, modular software platform built specifically for mission-critical operations. Leanspace has been active in the USA since 2023, having already secured several US customers who have flown satellites using the Leanspace platform.

This partnership brings a new offering to the US market, which immediately addresses the critical need for agile, resilient, and secure ground segment infrastructure for US satellite operators. It also alleviates compliance concerns with adopting Leanspace’s technology by relying on a US-owned, trusted supplier of satellite software solutions with 25 years of experience working with organizations such as NASA, the US Space Force, and prime contractors.

Leanspace, from its HQ in France and its new US subsidiary in Denver, Colorado, will work closely with Qwaltec. With Qwaltec now part of the Leanspace network, US customers can benefit from next-generation, software-defined ground segments, with the full confidence that operations and data are managed by a US company on US soil.

“The USA is a key priority for us as we are seeing incredible demand for our technology in this market. Our strategy is to work with trusted local experts, and in the US, we see Qwaltec as a perfect fit — we love their ambition, their expertise, and their grasp of our vision. We’re thrilled to empower them with our flight-proven, state-of-the-art technology to offer their existing customers a new class of software solutions.”- Guillaume Tanier, CEO, Leanspace

For the commercial market, this partnership will focus on providing off-the-shelf products for satellite control and mission planning. Qwaltec will build a new line of products that leverage the Leanspace platform. They will also act as a US reseller for existing Leanspace products and as a trusted partner for ad-hoc product customizations and operations support. This setup immediately eliminates compliance concerns for US companies handling sensitive data or operating in the defense sector, as they can now procure Leanspace’s cloud-native technology through Qwaltec.

For the institutional market, Qwaltec will lead the implementation of mission-critical solutions for US civilian and defense space programs. They will leverage the cloud-native Leanspace platform to build and deliver secure, software-defined ground segments that will advance or replace legacy systems that no longer serve the mission. They will provide maintenance and sustainment, as well as onsite and remote operations guidance and engineering support. The key benefits will be to provide cost-effective operations by enabling the management of large, heterogeneous satellite fleets on a single, shared infrastructure; enhanced agility to reconfigure missions on the fly and rapidly evolve software for new requirements; and superior resilience by ensuring mission continuity with a reduced attack surface and agile hybrid cloud deployments.

“As long-time satellite operators and ground system developers, we immediately recognized the value of Leanspace’s flexible platform. It’s a powerful foundation for building the agile, secure, and mission-ready solutions our customers need. We’re excited to bring this capability to the US market.”- Shawn Linam, CEO, Qwaltec

Leanspace and Qwaltec will both be present at the upcoming Small Satellite Conference, taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah, from August 10 to 13, 2025. Come meet us at booth #1709 (Leanspace) and #405 (Qwaltec) to talk about your needs and see live demos of Command & Control, Mission Planning, and Ground Station Management products.

About Qwaltec:

Qwaltec is a woman-owned small business that has been building and operating efficient and cost-effective ground system solutions for government and commercial space programs since 2001. With deep expertise in systems engineering, mission operations, readiness & training, and testing & integration, Qwaltec is a trusted partner to organizations including NASA, the US Department of Defense, and leading aerospace corporations, ensuring the success of today’s and tomorrow’s space missions. For more information, visit: https://www.qwaltec.com

About Leanspace:

Leanspace is a leading provider of software solutions for satellite and ground segment operations. We build and operate the Leanspace platform, an ecosystem of APIs and data-handling services to run mission-critical systems. Our platform unifies systems across the mission lifecycle, from satellite testing to in-orbit operations.

Our clients include large enterprises, space agencies, armed forces, and newspace startups, flying a wide range of missions including Earth Observation, In-Orbit Services, SatCom constellations, launchers, and more. Leanspace offers them unprecedented agility, security, and scalability in managing their space assets. Founded in 2020, the company has quickly become a key global player, operating from its headquarters in Strasbourg, France, and a US office in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit https://leanspace.io/

