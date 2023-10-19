R. Kelly was asked to join R&B supergroup LSG before it was formed in the mid-’90s, according to original member Johnny Gill.

During an interview with VladTV shared on Wednesday (October 18), the 57-year-old singer was asked about the group’s name, which abbreviates all three founding members’ last names: Gerald Levert, Keith Sweat and Johnny Gill.

“Originally, it was supposed to be Keith, Gerald and R. Kelly,” he revealed. “And some kind of way, Rob pulled out of it from what I was told, and I know Gerald talked to me and he was like, ‘Man, Keith wants to do a group thing.’”

Check out the D.C. singer talk about the power trio’s origins below:

R. Kelly has been locked up for quite some time now, but his legal woes have continued as the royalties from his music were recently reallocated to the victims of his sex abuse crimes.

In late August, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly signed an order demanding that Kelly and his label, Universal Music Group, turn over more than $500,000 in royalties.

The month prior, prosecutors in Brooklyn, NY, filed a writ of continuing garnishment, filed by creditors (in this case, the government, acting on behalf of R. Kelly’s victims) against debtors (R. Kelly’s record labels) to collect money owed in a judgment.

“The outstanding balance on the aforesaid judgment is $504,289.73, including interest, as of June 1, 2023. Interest is continuing to accrue,” read the documents.

The courts filed the writ of continuing garnishment against his label because it is “in possession of property” belonging to the disgraced singer that can be used to pay down the debt, if not eliminate it altogether.

In March, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Heather Williams was entitled to access the disgraced singer’s label fund — which was reportedly valued at $1.5 million in 2020, according to Billboard — before Midwest Commercial Funding, a property manager that won its own separate $3.5 million ruling against Kelly over unpaid rent on a Chicago studio.

Williams won a $4million judgment against Kelly in 2020 after filing a civil lawsuit against him the year before. She alleged that when she was 16, the “Ignition” hitmaker lured her to his studio on a promise she could be in a music video and then had sex with her multiple times as a minor.

R. Kelly was sentenced to two decades behind bars in February by a Chicago judge for his federal sexual assault case. At the sentencing, the judge ruled that all but one year would be served concurrent to the 30-year sentence he’s currently serving in New York after being found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

A grand jury ultimately found the Chicago native guilty on six of the 13 federal charges, which include three child pornography charges for sexually abusing four girls, three of whom were minors. They also found Kelly guilty of making three videos of himself sexually assaulting his 14-year-old goddaughter, which resulted in another three charges for producing sex tapes with a minor.