Is Madhavan Playing Ajit Doval?

The much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar dropped on July 6, which also happens to be Ranveer Singh’s birthday. But to everyone’s surprise, it’s not Ranveer who’s caught the spotlight, it’s R Madhavan. And his striking resemblance to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has got the internet buzzing.

Ever since the film was announced, rumours have been flying about Ranveer Singh playing the role of Ajit Doval, India’s sharpest and most respected security advisor. However, earlier reports had already hinted that Ranveer wouldn’t be playing Doval after all. Instead, he might be seen as a younger version of a key character, possibly inspired by Doval’s early years.

Now with the teaser out, fans are convinced that it’s R Madhavan who’s actually playing the role, especially given his intense new look that resembles Doval’s. According to Bollywood Hungama, a source had earlier shared that Madhavan was excited about this transformation and the chance to bring such a powerful figure to life on screen.

Dhurandhar Based on True Events?

The teaser doesn’t give away much, but it does say that the film is based on true events. While the makers haven’t openly said the story is set around India-Pakistan tensions, social media users believe the film leans heavily in that direction. After all, Ajit Doval is known for his critical role in cross-border operations and intelligence work.

One Reddit user wrote, “So excited for this film. Irrespective of all the different political ideologies, no one can deny that Ajit Doval has been one of India’s best security advisors. He was a spy, a real hero! Trust Madhavan to ace this role and with all the nationalist wave going on, pretty sure the film will do well.”

Live Events

Ranveer’s Role Still a Mystery

Though the teaser doesn’t confirm it, some fans still believe Ranveer could be playing the younger Doval. That would make sense if the story tracks the journey of a man who quietly shaped India’s national security behind the scenes.

Aditya Dhar’s Second Film Featuring Doval



Interestingly, this isn’t the first time filmmaker Aditya Dhar has included Doval in his films. In Uri: The Surgical Strike, actor Paresh Rawal played Govind Bhardwaj, a character inspired by Doval. It looks like Dhar is once again drawing from real-life heroes to bring compelling stories to the screen.Inputs from agencies

