The diamond-studded world of Beverly Hills is about to get even more glamorous: fashion designer and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe is officially joining the cast of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) for its 15th season. The news, confirmed by Zoe herself and Bravo on June 6, 2025, has sent shockwaves through both the fashion and reality TV communities, promising a season packed with style, drama, and fresh storylines.

Zoe, now 53, is no stranger to Bravo audiences. She first made waves with her own hit series, The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 to 2013 and chronicled her high-profile career styling A-list celebrities and running her fashion empire. Since then, Zoe has continued to influence the industry through her newsletter, The Zoe Report, and numerous collaborations.

On Instagram, Zoe celebrated her Bravo comeback:

“Here we go again @bravotv !!!✨ I am officially joining #TheRealHousewivesofBeverlyHills and back with my Bravo family. Let’s do this! 💎 #RHOBH”

She added in a video,

Live Events



“It’s been a while and you’ve been asking me to come back to television… now is the time. Really excited to be with all of you again and I hope you are too, so let’s have some fun!”

New Faces, New Drama

Zoe’s addition comes as the show undergoes a cast shakeup. Garcelle Beauvais, a fan favorite, announced her departure after five seasons, citing a desire to focus on her sons’ final year of high school and new career opportunities. The rest of the season 14 cast—including Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John—have not yet been confirmed for season 15.

Personal and Professional Evolution

Much has changed for Zoe since her last Bravo appearance. In 2024, she and husband Rodger Berman announced their separation after 26 years of marriage, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting sons Skyler and Kaius and continuing their business ventures together. Despite personal transitions, Zoe’s professional star has only risen, with her influence still felt on red carpets and in fashion circles.

What to Expect

With Rachel Zoe’s signature style, candid personality, and deep Hollywood connections, fans can expect a season brimming with couture, wit, and perhaps a little “bananas” drama. As Bravo teases more cast announcements, one thing is certain: RHOBH’s 15th season is shaping up to be its most fashionable yet.