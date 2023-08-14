Jasmine Souers was 25 when she noticed a discharge from her nipples. Concerned, she went to get it checked out. At first, her doctors dismissed the possibility of breast cancer, saying, she’s “too young.”

She didn’t feel any lumps. A mammogram — a type of breast X-ray — and an ultrasound — a scan that uses sound waves — didn’t show any signs of cancer. Her doctor thought the discharge was caused by an infection and gave her antibiotics.

Six months later, Souers went to an OB/GYN. The Jacksonville, FL, native was 2 years into her marriage and was considering starting a family. But she was adamant about the discharge, which at this point, had become bloody.

“I said ‘I really think we need to check this out before we go any further,'” Souers says. After the doctor referred her to a specialist, a breast MRI confirmed multiple tumors and stage I breast cancer.

“It was a chaotic time,” Souers recalls.

Jasmine Souers

Souers is one of the many Black women who are under the age of 45 and disproportionately more likely to get breast cancer in the U.S.