Racing 92 have denied a newspaper report in France that Owen Farrell will be leaving Saracens for the French Top 14 club in the summer. On Friday afternoon the respected French news website Midi-Olympique dropped a bombshell suggesting the England and Saracens fly-half and captain would be crossing the Channel on a two-year deal to join South Africa’s World Cup winning captain, Siya Kolisi, as well as England teammate Henry Arundell, in the French capital.

But Racing 92, currently top of the French league and now under the stewardship of the former England coach Stuart Lancaster, then issued a carefully worded statement saying no agreement existed but not denying that talks were taking place. Saracens have so far refused to comment.

In December England’s highest-ever points scorer and second-most capped captain announced he would be taking a sabbatical from Test rugby to focus on his mental health. Under the current agreement between the RFU and the Premiership, players operating abroad are ineligible for England selection.

“Racing 92 is regularly under the aegis of numerous speculations concerning movements within its workforce,” the club said in a statement on its website. “We are delighted with the appeal of our club Racing 92. However, we deny any agreement concerning the English player Owen Farrell.”

Farrell has been with Saracens since 2008 when he made his debut as a 17-year-old. Four years later he made his international bow under Lancaster. Despite his record and world-class performances, he has been a much maligned figure and was booed throughout England’s World Cup campaign.

“This is one of England’s greatest ever players, greatest ever captains,” England coach Steve Borthwick said this week. “Any team in the world would miss Owen Farrell.”

skip past newsletter promotion The latest rugby union news and analysis, plus all the week’s action reviewed “,”newsletterId”:”the-breakdown”,”successDescription”:”The latest rugby union news and analysis, plus all the week’s action reviewed”}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Web”,”darkModeAvailable”:false}”> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion

Should he go, Farrell would be the most high profile player to swap the Premiership for the Top 14. Besides Arundell, who had a public training-pitch spat with Farrell during the World Cup, centre Joe Marchant, lock Dave Ribbans and flanker Jack Willis have recently settled in France.