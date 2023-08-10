RADIO 2’s Steve Wright is taking over the ­station’s Pick of the Pops, with Paul Gambaccini moving to a new Sunday evening show.

Steve, 68, will start the Saturday slot on October 21 and will continue to present his Sunday Love Songs.

1 Radio 2’s Steve Wright is taking over the ­station’s Pick of the Pops, with Paul Gambaccini moving to a new Sunday evening show Credit: BBC

He was replaced on his weekday show last September after 23 years by Scott Mills.

He said: “Pick of the Pops is such a legendary show. Gambo brilliantly made it his own over the last seven-and-a-half years — and now it’s my chance to give it a go.”

Paul’s new show will see him rediscover ­forgotten tracks from the 1950s onwards.

The 74-year-old said: “I am delighted I will have the opportunity to present neglected gems from the past century.”

Radio 2 will celebrate Paul’s 50th anniversary as a national broadcaster with a special in October.

The move follows official audience data that revealed BBC Radio 2 has lost more than one million listeners since Ken’s Bruce’s departure in March.

Meanwhile quarterly Rajar figures show his new show on Greatest Hits Radio reached three million listeners a week between April and June.

The Guardian carried out analysis of audience figures with the help of radio consultancy Hallett Arendt.

It found that the mid-morning show on Radio 2 attracted 8.3 million listeners during Ken’s tenure.

However, since new host Vernon Kay has taken over, the numbers are down to 6.9 million listeners.