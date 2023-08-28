Newark, NJ –

Raekwon has now become a canna-preneur, revealing an exclusive look at his new dispensary set to open up in New Jersey.

The Wu-Tang Clansman took to Instagram on Sunday (August 27) to reveal an inside look at Hashtoria, which is set to open up in Newark, NJ “soon.”

“I’m so excited to share with yall the architectural journey of our @Hashstoria Newark location,” he wrote on Instagram. “We are located right in the heart of the city so we want to create a space, employment for all community members to gather and witness the finest greenery on the planet. (we have the best professional growers on deck.)”

He continued: “This location boasts over 17000 square feet, a tremendous multi-level space that will be finely crafted by the incredible architects over at @rhgdesign. We are going to be without question the flyest consumption lounge on the East Coast. Get ready cause we about to blowwwww!!”

Check out the post below.

Earlier this month, The Chef revealed that plans for his first Hashtoria brick-and-mortar location in New Jersey have been approved by the Newark Central Planning Board.

“THANKYOU NEWARK , NEW JERSEY !!!!!!!!!!and all my Amazing Partners @jeddcanty @bakarisellers @cthagod on this wonderful and culture shifting Endeavor,” he wrote while thanking his partners.

“@hashstoria is Guaranteed to be the top tier consumption lounge / dispensary to hit the east coast period ! you heard it from chef himself .we will be right in the heart!”

Charlamagne Tha God, a partner on the project, hopped into Raekwon’s comment section to celebrate the approval.

“I Love The Brick City and I love that we get to create jobs for our people,” he wrote. “We Thank GOD for it ALL!”

According to NJBiz, the approval was given by the board at a July 24 meeting after an initial denial to open a Class 5 cannabis retail facility.

“Our partnership with Hashstoria, founded by a collaboration of iconic rapper Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan, the passionate civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers and radio, tv personality and mental health advocate Charlamagne Tha God, and others, is an intentional effort to bring forth a cannabis retail dispensary and consumption lounge that not only respects Newark’s heritage but also reflects a commitment to social justice, expungement, mental health, and creativity,” said RGH A+D principal Rachael Grochowski.