Raekwon has announced that’s been approved to open up a cannabis dispensary in Newark, New Jersey.

Last week, The Chef revealed that plans for his first Hashtoria brick-and-mortar location in New Jersey have been approved by the Newark Central Planning Board.

“THANKYOU NEWARK , NEW JERSEY !!!!!!!!!!and all my Amazing Partners @jeddcanty @bakarisellers @cthagod on this wonderful and culture shifting Endeavor,” he wrote while thanking his partners.

“@hashstoria is Guaranteed to be the top tier consumption lounge / dispensary to hit the east coast period ! you heard it from chef himself .we will be right in the heart!”

Charlamagne Tha God, a partner on the project, hopped into Raekwon’s comment section to celebrate the approval.

“I Love The Brick City and I love that we get to create jobs for our people,” he wrote. “We Thank GOD for it ALL!”

According toNJBiz, the approval was given by the board at a July 24 meeting after an initial denial to open a Class 5 cannabis retail facility.

“Our partnership with Hashstoria, founded by a collaboration of iconic rapper Raekwon of the Wu-Tang Clan, the passionate civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers and radio, tv personality and mental health advocate Charlamagne Tha God, and others, is an intentional effort to bring forth a cannabis retail dispensary and consumption lounge that not only respects Newark’s heritage but also reflects a commitment to social justice, expungement, mental health, and creativity,” said RGH A+D principal Rachael Grochowski.

However, there is still one more hurdle to get over before Hashtoria can open its doors. They will need final approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to go ahead and officially be in the clear.

There’s been plenty to celebrate this summer for Raekwon, who got married to Jasmine in Dallas back in June. Fellow Clansmen RZA and Ghostface Killah were in attendance for his nuptials as well as Fat Joe, Nas and N.O.R.E.