Carlos Alcaraz won the 2025 French Open men’s title, defeating Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (10-2) in an epic final on Sunday.

The five-hour and 29-minute match is the second-longest men’s major final by time behind the 2012 Australian Open between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, according to ESPN Research.

The remarkable victory gives Alcaraz his fifth career grand slam title. At 22 years and 34 days old, he is the third-youngest man to win five majors in the Open Era.

Prior to Sunday, he was 0-8 at majors when dropping the first two sets, while Sinner had won 39 straight matches at majors after winning the first two sets. Alcaraz saved three match points in the fourth set, becoming just the third man in the Open Era to win a major title after saving at least three match points.

Congratulations poured in for Alcaraz after a classic.

¡Qué final de @rolandgarros tan increíble! 🔥 ¡Enhorabuena @carlosalcaraz! 🏆💪🏼 Congrats also @janniksin for the great battle 👏🏻 — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 8, 2025

After an epic match of cinematic proportions and 5+ hours of play, @carlosalcaraz is the Men’s Singles Champion at #RolandGarros! Congratulations! https://t.co/3fCztGMJiy — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 8, 2025

Congratulations, dear @carlosalcaraz, for your second consecutive Roland Garros title, the fifth Grand Slam, achieved in such spectacular fashion. All madridistas are happy and proud of this brilliant success achieved by one of our own. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 8, 2025

Thank you @janniksin @carlosalcaraz for the absolute elite mano y mano competition. Wow. Congrats Carlos. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) June 8, 2025

GIVE THE TROPHY TO BOTH OF THEM….👍👏 — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 8, 2025

Spike Lee showing love to Carlos Alcaraz after his French Open victory against Jannik Sinner 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m9ExnAcI56 — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2025

Must be watching that Sinner-Alcaraz five set thriller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HjPMeFtH9Z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 8, 2025

The level of this whole match was insanity!!!!! What a day to be a fan of this beautiful sport 🙌🙌🙌 ❤️❤️❤️ — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) June 8, 2025

Whatever the outcome I would just like to say congratulations and thank you to both players for an incredible final🤯🙏👏 #rolandgarros — Casper Ruud (@CasperRuud98) June 8, 2025

Absolutely incredible match. Thank you Carlos and Jannik 🎾 — Mardy Fish (@MardyFish) June 8, 2025