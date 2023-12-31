Rafael Nadal is back and ready to take on the ATP Tour again but in his lowest moments of the past year the tennis great considered retirement.

An unpredictable future Key points: Nadal refused to commit to 2024 being his last season on tour

Nadal refused to commit to 2024 being his last season on tour He will play a qualifier in the opening round of the Brisbane International

He will play a qualifier in the opening round of the Brisbane International He said he considered retirement during his long comeback from a hip injury

Speaking ahead of a first round doubles match against Australia’s Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Nadal said the thought crossed his mind during the rehab from a hip injury he suffered at the 2023 Australian Open.

The 37-year-old Spaniard and holder of 22 grand slam singles titles said the hip injury that led to surgery left in so him much pain he just wanted to be able to have a normal life

“I did not miss the competition because all this time my body was not ready to compete,” Nadal said in Brisbane, where he awaits a qualifier in the opening round.

“What I miss is be healthy … to wake up and don’t have pain.

“Have the chance to have a normal life, because during the last year, for such a lot of months, I was not able to have a normal life and enjoy playing golf or doing the normal things that I like to do with my friends or with my family.

“If I thought about retirement during that period of time, of course yes. “I went through a lot of things [that were] pretty bad, so in the low moments it is 100 per cent human that you put yourself in that position to say.

“All the things that I have to do to get back at 37 years old, knowing probably you will be back and not be healthy enough to compete the way you wanted to compete.”

Ever the competitor Nadal said he finally made the decision to return to the court, knowing he would need surgery on his hip to do so.

Nadal has appeared to be in good touch during his practice sessions in Brisbane.(Getty Images: Bradley Kanaris)

He described the process to return after that as painful and incremental.

Six weeks rehab at home, that he made sure he did perfectly before a holiday, then the grind of returning to the court … 15 minute hits, 20 minute hits, all without movement.

For a man who is in the conversation as one of the greatest to play the sport, it was a painful process but one he was determined to make work.

“At some point I decided to keep going,” Nadal said.

“Then I just began working day by day without thinking much and doing the things I have to do and expect things go well.”

An unpredictable future

Nadal and coach Carlos Moya have been working hard ahead of his return to the court.(AAP: Darren England)

Things it seems are going well.

A widely watched practice with Andy Murray on Saturday drew positive reviews from the Scot, as did one earlier in the week with young gun and Brisbane top seed Holger Rune.

Both men said Nadal was moving well, playing well.

Nadal played that down as both men being generous in their praise of a respected colleague, but he did admit he felt better than expected, despite his own doubts about any serious success this week or in the future.

“In terms of practicing with the guys here I am quite happy because I am able to feel myself competitive against the players that I played on the practice days so that is a lot for me,” Nadal said.

“One year it is a long time not practicing at a decent level so for me it is a little bit unpredictable how the things are going to be.

“Before the tournament start I feel ready to compete.”,

As for how long that will be for, 2024 has been long vaunted as the Rafael Nadal farewell tour but the man himself cast some doubt on that.

“The problem about saying that this will be my last season is I can’t predict what’s going on. That is why I say probably and it is obvious that it is a high percentage this will be my last time playing here in Australia,” the Spaniard said.

“But if I am here next year don’t tell me ‘you said it is going to be your last season because I didn’t say it'”.

Nadal is still awaiting to find out who his first round singles opponent will be as qualifying finishes but there is a very real chance it could be longtime rival and fellow slam champion Dominic Thiem.