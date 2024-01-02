A dominant Rafael Nadal has defeated fellow grand slam winner Dominic Thiem 7-5, 6-1 as he returned to tennis after almost a year off due to a near career-ending hip injury.

It was a peerless performance from a legend of the sport in a comeback that had by Nadal’s own admission been racked with uncertainty.

Nadal said the win was one of the more emotional in a career that has earned him 22 slams and over 90 singles titles.

“Today is an emotional and important day for me after one of the toughest years of my tennis career,” Nadal said.

“The support [from fans] is super important to me especially in the low moments. I received thousands of messages during the year.”

What was not uncertain was the love for Nadal from tennis fans as he received a standing ovation after the win.

Rafael Nadal celebrates on Day 3 of the 2024 Brisbane International.(AAP Image: Jono Searle)

The 37-year-old Spanish great was also welcomed back with thunderous applause as he waved to the Pat Rafter Arena crowd and didn’t take long to make his intentions known.

On the opening point of the match Nadal hammered a trademark forehand that painted the corner of the baseline for a winner.

Thiem could do nought but look on and nod.

That winner set the tone as the two grand slam winners traded early easy service holds.

And despite a barrage of power hitting from both players it was Nadal chasing down a Thiem drop shot to hit an angled forehand winner that brought the house down in the third game as Nadal held for 2-1.

The 22-times slam winner actually won his first nine points on serve before a net cord sent a regulation backhand long.

Thiem’s long languid backhand was matching the Nadal forehand in cross court rallies throughout the opening set.

Dominic Thiem failed to earn a break point against Rafael Nadal in Brisbane on Tuesday night.(AAP Image: Jono Searle)

It was a set where serving dominance was the trend as neither player faced a break point until the 12th game of the match.

Thiem serving to stay in the set, saved three set points with a combination of big serves and baseline power before he sent a forehand long to give the Spanish wildcard the opening set 7-5.

The crowd in Brisbane erupted.

Nadal strode confidently to his chair as he has done so many times before.

His confidence up, Nadal again held serve without issue before a combination of a double fault and errant forehands saw Thiem face another break point.

Nadal took it with a searing backhand pass and then held serve to love for a 7-5, 3-0 lead.

It proved to be unassailable as Thiem, usually an elite returner of serve, failed to earn a break point against Nadal, who won nearly 90 per cent of points on his own serve throughout the match, which he closed out with a backhand winner 7-5, 6-1 to a standing ovation.

He said he was especially happy with his serving performance.

“I was very comfortable and then I was able to have that break at 6-5 and that makes the difference,” he said before paying tribute to Thiem.

“I know Dominic has been going through some hard times with injury as well and I wish him well for the season.”

Nadal will next play Australian Jason Kubler, who has parlayed his own wildcard entry into a second-round foray.

Kubler was locked up at 6-4 6-7 (4-7) in his opener on Tuesday night when Russian Aslan Karatsev unexpectedly retired with injury after winning the second set.