Rafael Nadal faces Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster French Open first-round clash, in what could be the record 14-time champion’s final match at Roland Garros. The Spaniard, 37, says this year’s tournament may not be his last in Paris, forcing any planned farewell ceremonies to be postponed, but has admitted there is a “big, big chance” he is playing at the French Open for the final time.
Nadal has dominated the French Open since winning the tournament on his debut in 2005, winning a stunning 112 matches while only losing three times. The ‘King of Clay’ was unseeded after returning from injury and was handed a brutal first-round match against the German fourth seed Zverev, who broke his ankle during a close semi-final clash against Nadal in the 2022 semi-finals.
Elsewhere in Paris, defending champion Iga Swiatek got her tournament defence underway with a straight-sets win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean, setting up a sensational clash with Naomi Osaka, while Jannik Sinner and Ons Jabeur also cruised into the second round.
Later, Cameron Norrie will hope to advance after defeats for Andy Murray and Jack Draper on the opening day yesterday. Follow live scores and updates from the French Open in today’s live blog
French Open LIVE: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev latest score
Zverev wasn’t going to make this easy. The German slams an overhead after closing the net to win the opening point and then steps up the power right when he needs it. Two winners flash by Nadal and it’s suddenly 0-40.
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:59
Nadal flashes a clean winner to start and then Zverev blinks on a volley at the net. 15-30.
But Zverev responds with two huge serves. They thud against the backboard to silence in the Philippe-Chatrier, with Nadal then losing the track of the ball on an overhead.
Nadal will have to serve this out. But imagine the noise under this roof if he does.
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:55
Stunning from Nadal! On a pressure point at 15-30, Nadal produces a remarkable pick-up volley down to his forehand side, turning a Zverev pass into a winner of his own.
What a game from Nadal. Another deft volley, with soft hands, sees Nadal take a beautifully constructed point. Zverev nets from midcourt! Pressure!
That’s a huge hold. One game away.
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:51
Zverev steadies and gets his hold. Momentum is such a funny thing in sport and the German is fighting to get it back. Nadal stands two games from the set.
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:46
What’s happening? Now everything is flowing for Nadal, the angles, the power, the forehand! Now Zverev is making strange errors, unable to find his form from even 10 minutes ago. Nadal senses the change, the crowd too.
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:42
Has the momentum swung?
An ace – that’s all it took!
A booming serve down the T triggers the crowd into life. Nadal holds – and celebrates as if he’s won the set!
The adrenaline surge continues in the next game and, with a bit more depth and boom behind his forehand, Nadal seals his first break of the match with a deft drop-shot and Zverev in no man’s land.
Turning point? Possibly so. The spectators certainly think so.
Kieran Jackson at Roland Garros
Kieran Jackson27 May 2024 15:41
*Nadal 3-6 3-2 Zverev – Nadal breaks!
Nadal wins the opening point against the Zverev serve, which has been rare. Zverev finds two brilliant winners but then nets. 30-30. “Rafa, Rafa!” cry the crowd.
Now then. Nadal hangs in the rally, Zverev nets! Nadal will have a look at a break point!
Nadal sees his chance: he turns up the power to punish the forehand strike inside out, then turns to the drop shot…
… it takes an age to come down… but it’s a winner!
NADAL BREAKS! What a turnaround!
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:37
Nadal 3-6 2-2 Zverev* – Nadal saves break points
Ah. Nadal shanks an easy backhand from midcourt on 15-30 and hands Zverev two break points. Nadal finds a nice angle on the backhand, dragging Zverev wide. One saved.
The 14-time champion needs to stay in this set.
ACE! Right down the middle!
And another big serve down the T! Zverev can’t reply.
This time the serve out wide…. FOREHAND WINNER FROM NADAL!
Nadal runs after it, roaring down the line as he sprints back to his chair!
BIG HOLD! Nadal leaps and fist pumps!
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:31
Zverev drops his first point on serve in a while after pushing a forehand long. But the 27-year-old then responds with his first ace of the match and a monster of a forehand winner down the line that was past Nadal before he had blinked.
It’s replies that like that suck the life out of the crowd.
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:27
A first shout of ‘vamos’ from the Spaniard, as he moves to 40-0 on serve. Zverev missed an overhead on 15-0, but Nadal takes the game with his best point of the match so far! He threw himself behind the forehand down the line, before moving in to put away the angled volley!
Fist pump from Nadal – that was vintage!
Jamie Braidwood27 May 2024 15:23
