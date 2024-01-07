





Rafael Nadal announced on Sunday that he withdrew from the 2024 Australian Open after an MRI discovered that he has a micro tear on a muscle following his run at the Brisbane International tournament.

“I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months,” Nadal wrote on social media. “Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season. I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive.”

I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months.

Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive… pic.twitter.com/FoFrr5AgMZ — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 7, 2024

The 22-time Grand Slam champion did not clarify when he expects to make a return following this injury. The Australian Open begins next Sunday, Jan. 14.

Nadal’s return to professional tennis came last week at the Brisbane International as he had not played since last year’s Australian Open. He dealt with a hip injury and recovery from surgery throughout 2023.

The 37-year-old won his first two singles matches at the Brisbane International, but fell to Australian Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals.

While the 2024 season was originally thought to be Nadal’s last year in tennis, he recently clarified to media that he only said it would “probably” be his last year and that nothing is for certain yet.







