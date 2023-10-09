Ragi Malt is a healthy and nutritious drink made by cooking ragi in water to a porridge consistency then mixing it with milk, sugar and cardamom powder. In this post I have shared ragi malt (ragi sweet porridge) and ragi porridge (salt version) with step by step pictures and video.
Ragi Malt or Ragi Java or Ragi Porridge is a healthy breakfast as it is very nutritious and filling. I hated porridges during my childhood days and now I just love them. I have tasted this ragi porridge in my friends house as its their custom to have ragi porridge every sunday.
About Ragi Malt
Ragi Malt is nothing sweet ragi porridge made with ragi flour, water, milk, sugar and cardamom powder. It is topped with nuts of your choice making it an ideal healthy breakfast. Ragi is the one of the first grains introduced to babies.
Malt is the cereal grain that has been soaked and dried. Here finger millet is the grain that is soaked, sprouted then dried to make ragi flour or powder and the porridge made with this flour is referred to as ‘Ragi Malt’.
Ragi Porridge is a nutritious healthy drink which can be substituted for our regular breakfast and it keeps you full till lunch time. Ragi or finger millet is a super grain which is packed with nutrition. I used homemade ragi flour, you can use store bought flour too.
Ragi Malt can be prepared in a tasty way by following this method without any lumps easy and quick to make. It takes just 10-15 minutes to make this porridge. You can use ragi flour or sprouted ragi flour for this porridge.
Ragi porridge is a tradition in our family. I am trying to include porridge for mittu and gugu regularly so that they are always in touch with the porridge taste. Mittu prefers to have multigrain porridge.
Ragi Malt Health Benefits
- Ragi is rich in iron
- It is rich in fiber and a nutritious whole grain
- Helps in healthy weight loss
- Ragi is good for a gluten free diet
- Good for diabetics
Ragi Malt 2 Ways
I have shared 2 ways to make this porridge as some prefer sweet and few prefer salt version.
- Ragi Malt (Sweet Porridge)
- Ragi Porridge (Salt)
Ragi Malt Ingredients
- Ragi flour – I used homemade sprouted ragi or finger millet flour. You can use store bought flour too.
- Water – I always cook the porridge in water then mix it with milk.
- Milk – Use boiled milk as we add it at the final stage.
- Sweetener – I have used cane sugar. You can add jaggery powder or jaggery syrup or brown sugar or even white sugar.
- Flavoring – Cardamom powder is the best flavoring for this porridge.
Ragi Malt Recipe Step by Step
Ragi Porridge Sweet
- To a bowl add 1/2 cup ragi flour. Now add 1 cup water to it.
2.Whisk it well without any lumps then set it aside.
3.Add 2 cups water to a pan. Let it boil.
4.Once water starts to boil – whisk the ragi flour slurry.
5.Add the ragi flour slurry. Just rinse with little water and add it, if there are sediments.
6.Whisk it well first to avoid lumps.
7.Now switch to a spatula and keep stirring and cooking in low medium flame.
8.The mixture will start to thicken but keep stirring continuously.
9.Keep cooking until it turns thick and shiny.
10.You can see how thick it is. It thickens more after cooling down so switch it off accordingly.
11.Transfer half of the porridge to a bowl for salt version.
12.To the remaining porridge in the pan – add 2 tablespoon sugar, 1 cup milk and 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder.
13.Whisk it well and switch off.
14.Ragi malt or ragi sweet porridge is ready to serve.
15.Serve ragi malt hot or warm!
Ragi Porridge or Ragi Malt is ready to drink!
Ragi Salt Porridge Ingredients
- Ragi flour – I used homemade sprouted ragi or finger millet flour. You can use store bought flour too.
- Water – I always cook the porridge in water then mix it with milk.
- Buttermilk – Use thick homemade buttermilk.
- Salt – Add salt to taste
Ragi Porridge Recipe Step by Step
16.With the reserved ragi porridge we can prepare ragi salt porridge. Let the mixture cool down for 15 minutes at least.
17.Add salt to taste and 1/2 cup thick buttermilk to it.
18.Whisk it well until smooth.
19.Ragi porridge salt version is ready
20. Serve it warm or chilled.
Tempering Suggestion
You can serve it as such or make the tempering and serve it.
- Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a tadka pan and add 1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds, 1 small red chilli broken and 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds along with few curry leaves – let it crackle. Now transfer it to the porridge.
- Add salt and mix well. Serve as such or you can strain and serve it too.
Ragi porridge is ready
Expert Tips
- Cook in low flame and keep stirring to avoid lumps.
- Adjust sweetness according to your taste. You can add any sweetener : jaggery powder or jaggery syrup or cane sugar etc.
- The consistency is purely your preference. If you want it a bit thin then add little more milk or buttermilk. If you want it thick then this will be perfect.
- After the tempering ingredients are added you can either have the porridge as such or strain it and then serve.
- For diabetics you can skip sweetener completely.
Serving & Storing Suggestion
You can serve the porridge sweet or salt. We prefer the ragi porridge warm but you can serve it hot too. You can even temper the porridge and serve.
You can make the ragi porridge cooked in water and store in fridge for 2 days and make the porridge as and when needed. It will become thick you will need to whisk or blend it while making the porridge.
FAQS
1.Why is my porridge watery and not becoming thick?
If more water is added it may take little longer to get thick while cooking. So keep stirring to make the porridge thick.
2.What type of ragi / fingermillet flour to use?
You can use regular ragi flour or sprouted ragi flour to make this porridge.
3.How long should I cook the porridge?
Do not go with the exact timing as it may differ depending upon the flour variety and amount of water used. Cook the porridge until thick and shiny,
4.My porridge turns lumpy, How should I fix it?
If you leave the porridge unattended without stirring then it may become lumpy. If the cooked porridge turns lumps, mash it well with a laddle then mix with milk, sugar and finally strain using a big holed strainer to strain the lumps.
5.Is this porridge suitable for babies and kids?
Yes it is suitable for babies from 1 year and older kids too.
