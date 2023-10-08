A BANNED driver who tried to kill two soldiers with his car outside a Wetherspoon’s pub has been locked up.

Dad-of-three Anthony Deeprose, 30, deliberately ran over the head of one soldier and knocked his pal over the bonnet of the Vauxhall Corsa he was driving following an argument outside the pub in Maidstone, Kent.

2 Anthony Deeprose deliberately drove his car at the two soldiers Credit: Hyde News & Pictures

As he was being sentenced, Deeprose’s family and friends erupted in anger and screamed: “No-one f**king died.”

Judge Philip Statman left the bench at Maidstone Crown Court as cops and security staff ushered the mob out.

But as they left, they turned on the victims who were sitting quietly with colleagues.

The hearing was interrupted for 15 minutes before the judge could resume to complete the sentencing.

The jury convicted him on two charges of attempted murder after they heard how one of the soldiers had been left with life-changing head wounds.

Deeprose had denied the charges but had apologised for his actions.

However, Judge Statman ruled he still posed a danger to the public and handed him an immediate 27 year jail term before adding an extra three years which he will serve when he is finally released.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, took place just after midnight on November 12, 2022 outside the Society Rooms in Week Street in the town.

A group of soldiers, based at the Invicta Park barracks in Maidstone had attended an 80s fancy dress party in the barracks to support the Help for Heroes charity.

Soldier Ben Walsh, dressed as Freddie Mercury, and his friend George Wilkie, who had gone as the character Mario, had then headed to the pub with colleagues.

Prosecutor Patrick Dennis told the court how Deeprose, who had been drinking, assaulted one of the soldiers, Alex White, by punching him in the head.

He added Deeprose had been disqualified but that hadn’t prevented him from getting in his car and deliberately driving at the other group, knocking over Mr Walsh and clipping his colleague.

Deeprose then drove off, leaving Mr Walsh injured in the road before turning around.

As Mr Wilkie tried to pull is pal to safety, Deeprose then aimed at him.

Deeprose revved the engine before deliberately driving over Mr Walsh’s head and caused Mr Wilkie to go flying over the bonnet before driving off.

The jury head that Mr Walsh was still being treated and needed vital operations on his face and that each time he could be left blind.

When he was later arrested, Deeprose tried to blame a female friend and started screaming at the officers.

Deeprose was also convicted of driving while disqualified, dangerous driving and assault and received a three-year driving ban which he will serve once he is released after serving two-thirds of the 27-year sentence.

Detective Constable Mark Butler, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “Deeprose knew he was likely to cause serious harm to those he drove towards and it is only by chance that we were not dealing with fatalities.

“Nonetheless, one of the victims suffered life-changing injuries and many of those involved would have been traumatised by this appalling incident.

“I would like to commend the victims and witnesses who have supported our investigation throughout and ensured this dangerous individual is now serving a lengthy prison sentence.

“The staff at the public house and the victims’ friends should also be congratulated for the first aid they gave to the two injured men immediately after the incident, and the subsequent assistance they provided to the emergency services”.