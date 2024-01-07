The Ragna Crimson Season 1 Episode 13 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on HIDIVE. In Ragna Crimson, Ragna joins forces with the mysterious Crimson to combat world-threatening dragons. The anime, based on the Square Enix manga, has garnered attention in the late 2023 anime scene. With a 24-episode order on Tokyo MX, the series is set to resume after a holiday season break.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Ragna Crimson Season 1 Episode 13 release date is January 13, 2024.

The Ragna Crimson Season 1 Episode 13 release time is at 1:00 a.m. JST. Accordingly, the international release time would be:

January 12 at 8:00 a.m. PT

January 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET

January 12 at 4:00 p.m. GMT

January 12 at 5:00 p.m. CET

Where to watch Ragna Crimson Season 1 Episode 13

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on HIDIVE.

To watch Episode 1, you can subscribe to HIDIVE, which offers two plans to its prospective subscribers. You can opt for $4.99 (plus taxes) a month or $47.99 (plus taxes) a year. Both come with a seven-day free trial at the start.

Ragna Crimson is an adaptation of a renowned manga, focusing on a group of dragon hunters in a world ruled by these deadly creatures. Season 1’s first half concluded with Ragna gearing up to confront Taratectra and the 10,000 dragons at the Lese army base, likely becoming a central focus in the second half. Ragna partners with enigmatic Crimson to combat the menacing dragon threat, sharing a common goal of vanquishing these creatures.

The official synopsis for Ragna Crimson reads:

“Ragna teams up with the enigmatic Crimson to stand against the dragons menacing the world. Although Crimson’s motivations are mysterious, his goal and Ragna’s perfectly align, and together they’ll vanquish the dragons once and for all.”