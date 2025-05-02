Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday praised Rahul Gandhi and said that the Leader of Opposition has shown that raising people’s issues honestly compels the government to respond, referring to the decision of holding caste census in India after decades. He was addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Delhi, which comes just two days after the Centre announced that caste census will be part of the next decadal census.

This will be the first time since independence that a census would have inclusion of caste details.

“Rahul Gandhi has proved that if we raise people’s issues honestly, this stubborn govt has to bow down,” Kharge said during his address to party leaders.

Raising concerns over the timing of the government’s move on the caste census, the Congress chief said the party was surprised by the sudden shift in the Centre’s stance. “Timing chosen by govt to accept our demand for caste census has surprised us, raised apprehensions,” Kharge said.

He further called on party members to stay focused on the issue of caste census, emphasising its importance in the party’s broader agenda. “We have to remain alert to take issue of caste census to its logical conclusion,” he said.Meanwhile, speaking on the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge also criticised the government for not offering a clear plan in response. “Even several days after the Pahalgam attack, no clear strategy has come from govt,” he said.

