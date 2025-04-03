As one of the alumni of the UN in Libya’s Ra’idat programme, Shahed El Kharraz, 24 from Misrata, was selected by the UN’s Youth Office to attend in person the Commission on the Status of Women to discuss women and youth issues.

The conference took place in March in New York, and brought together youth activists, civil society organisations and government officials from all over the world to share their experiences and develop policies to support development worldwide.

“Walking into the United Nations and taking part in discussions on women’s and youth issues was more than just an event on my calendar it was an eye-opening experience that deepened my understanding of global decision-making, and the vital role of civil society in shaping policies that impact millions,” said El Kharraz upon her return to Libya.

During her time in New York, El Kharraz learnt about the structured system of international diplomacy, including how side events and bilateral meetings around the main agenda are a key part of the process for those advocating for change.

“The conference provided an invaluable opportunity to engage with ministers and policymakers dedicated to advancing women’s empowerment,” said El Kharraz. “Our discussions focused on the challenges women face worldwide, particularly in political and economic participation, and the essential role of civil society in accelerating progress,” she added, saying that the experience taught her how intricate and difficult these issues are on a global scale.

Describing the side events around the conference as more interactive, she said that it was in these dynamic discussions that she felt the pulse of change, where civil society played a crucial role in pushing for more inclusive and effective policies.

“One of the most inspiring aspects of my time at CSW69 was meeting remarkable women leaders and activists who have led transformative movements despite immense challenges. Listening to their stories of breaking barriers, defying societal expectations, and advocating for change was nothing short of empowering. Many of our conversations revolved around the lack of women in decision-making roles and the urgent need to ensure that women are not just included in discussions but are actively leading them,” she said.

El Kharraz was also a panellist in a youth leadership discussion focused on breaking barriers and shaping a future for which integrated young people into decision-making processes.

“I spoke about the structural challenges that often hinder youth from reaching leadership positions,” she said, adding that she also realised that real change does not happen within the walls of UN alone. “The true transformation begins when we return to our communities and put these frameworks into action, making a tangible impact on the ground.”

