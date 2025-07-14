Canadians are bracing for a day of severe weather as heavy rainfall and thunderstorm warnings sweep across multiple provinces. Widespread alerts and warnings of the potential for flash flooding, hazardous travel conditions, and localized power outages, particularly in Ontario and Quebec have been stated.

In southeastern Ontario, including Ottawa and the Greater Toronto Area, residents are being advised to prepare for rainfall totals of up to 50 millimetres, wind gusts reaching 90 km/h, and hail as large as nickels. Toronto authorities have already reported water pooling on major roadways, resulting in lane restrictions and significant travel delays.

The Muskoka Lakes region remains under a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin, as water levels and river flows continue to run higher than normal following significant rainfall earlier this month. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has urged residents to exercise caution near all water bodies, supervise children and pets, and secure property that could be impacted by rising water.

In northern Ontario, while tornado warnings have subsided, the area is still experiencing unsettled weather, with authorities closely monitoring for further developments.

Montreal and much of southern Quebec are under a severe thunderstorm watch, with meteorologists warning of dangerous storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy downpours. The risk of flash flooding and sudden reductions in visibility is high, and residents are being encouraged to monitor official alerts and take shelter during storm events.

Meanwhile, British Columbia has no active flood warnings currently, but recent weeks have seen high streamflow advisories and localized flood watches, particularly in the Upper Columbia and Peace regions. Residents are reminded to stay informed, as weather patterns can change rapidly.Current weather data from AccuWeather shows temperatures ranging from 71°F in Edmonton to 89°F in Mississauga, with thunderstorms reported in major cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry recommends avoiding flooded roads, monitoring local forecasts, and being prepared for rapidly changing conditions. The severe weather pattern is expected to persist, with heat, humidity, and the risk of additional storms likely through the week.