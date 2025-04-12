The Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) warned of continued low temperatures from Saturday until the end of next week, with cold weather prevailing across the country during the night and early morning hours.

Meteorologists attributed the change in weather conditions, the return of winter weather, and the possibility of rain for 72 hours to the country being gradually affected by an extension of a low-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, accompanied by a cold, humid air mass originating from the European continent.

Low and medium clouds are expected to increase in the north of the country, with light to moderate rain falling on the coastal cities overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and the northern part of Lower Egypt, with short periods of heavy rainfall in some areas.

Cloud cover will be heavy on Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by the formation of cumulonimbus clouds.

The chances of rain may extend inland to include the cities of Lower Egypt, Cairo, the Suez Canal, and Sinai Peninsula, with occasional heavy showers.

The EMA advised citizens to wear appropriate winter clothing due to the expected drop in temperatures at night, especially in the northern regions and Upper Egypt.

It also recommended to monitor official weather reports for any sudden changes, especially with the vicissitudes of spring.

Expected temperatures for Saturday:

Alexandria: 21C

Cairo: 23C

Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh: 26C

Luxor: 28C

Aswan: 29C

Edited translation from Al-Masry Al-Youm