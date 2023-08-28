Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 gets a premiere date at Starz, along with several photos for the upcoming installment which debuts Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m. local time.

New episodes will also be available weekly on Fridays at midnight on all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Internationally, it will be available on the Lionsgate+ premium streaming platform in the U.K. and Ireland.

“With emotions high and the stakes even higher, we return to Southside Jamaica, Queens right where we left the Thomas family at the end of season two,” promises the synopsis.

Check out the Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 photos below:

Who Is in the Cast Of Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3?

The series stars MeKai Curtis as Kanan Stark, Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, Omar Epps as Detective Malcolm Howard, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou-Lou Thomas, Hailey Kilgore as Jukebox, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Detective Burke and Antonio Ortiz as Famous.

New additions include Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods as Snaps and Pop Henry in addition to Grantham Coleman as Ronnie. Tony Danza, meanwhile, returns as Stefano Marchetti.

Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The Power Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power series Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.