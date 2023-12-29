The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on STARZ. Set in the 1990s, this television series follows the journey of Kanan Stark, a young man who ventures into the business of cocaine distribution in hopes of coming out of his mother’s shadow. Stark’s growing connections provide him with opportunities, but he must navigate the dangers posed by a relentless cop and a formidable opponent.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6 release date is January 12, 2024.

The Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6 release time is:

9:00 P.M. Pacific Time (PT)

12:00 A.M. Eastern Time (ET)

6:00 P.M. British Summer Time (BST)

7:00 P.M. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Where to watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan Season 3 Episode 6

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on STARZ.

To watch episode 6, you can buy a STARZ subscription plan by signing up on its website. The STARZ subscription costs $9.99 per month and $69.99 per year. STARZ also offers several offers and discounts on its subscription plans which users can claim for limited a time period only.

Season 3 premiered on STARZ on December 1, 2023. Season 3 picks up right from the previous season’s finale. Mekai Curtis stars in the lead role of Kanan Stark. The other cast members include Patina Miller as Raquel Thomas, London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Louis “Lou-Lou” Thomas, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Shanley Caswell as Shannon Burke, and more.

The official synopsis for Power Book III: Raising Kanan reads:

“Set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, “Raising Kanan” is a prequel to the original “Power” franchise. This family drama revolves around the coming of age of Kanan Stark, a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across NYC.“