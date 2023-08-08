RAJ Somaiya is one of the UK’s most reputed wedding planners.

He is once again back on our screens with the brand new BBC2 series Ultimate Wedding Planner.

Who is Raj Somaiya?

Raj is a entrepreneur, restaurateur and CEO of PAYAL Events and SilverFox Events,

According to his LinkedIn, he attended Rishworth boarding school in Yorkshire.

He is renowned for creating some of the most luxurious and memorable events around the world.

The entrepreneur is also well known for his appearance on a number of TV shows including The Real Housewives of Cheshire and My Big Fat Asian Wedding.

Is Raj Somaiya married and does he have any children?

Raj is married to his business partner Sheetal Somaiya.

Sheetal describes herself as a “creative, a realist, a leader, a hard worker and a motivator.”

She often appears on Raj’s Instagram page where he posts stunning snaps of them together.

You can find Raj’s account under the username @rajsomaiyaoffical

What is Raj Somaiya’s net worth?

Raj’s net worth is unknown, but it’s not hard to guess that he must be worth a few bob.

In 2019, he launched his first restaurant GupShup, with his wife Sheetal.

The £1.5 million restaurant is located in the upmarket town of Hale, Greater Manchester.

It serves traditional and classic Indian cuisine alongside the lighter side of Indian food.

What is the Ultimate Wedding Planner on BBC2 about?

Ultimate Wedding Planner is a brand new series coming BBC Two.

It will see eight aspiring wedding planners battle it out to see who’s got what it takes to be crowned the “ultimate” planner.

Each week the planners will be tasked with creating a dream wedding for a different couple across the UK.

They will have a budget of 10K between them and just three days to actualise each couple’s wedding dream.

Speaking about the series, Raj Somaiya said: “Wedding planning and event co-ordinating is incredibly stressful at the best of times but then chuck in the fact they only have three days to do it you’re literally lighting a fire and saying, ‘Crack on!’ “

Raj is joined on the judging panel by Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and First Dates favourite Fred Sirieix.