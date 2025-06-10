Raja’s Sister’s account shares wedding moments, appeals for justice

Soon after Meghalaya Police arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others in connection with the murder of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, wedding reels from the couple’s marriage began circulating widely on social media. Many of the videos have been shared by an Instagram account claiming to belong to Raja’s sister, Shrasti Raghuvanshi, who has over 370,000 followers.

The videos show moments from the couple’s wedding, including family preparations and Raja appearing cheerful before and during the ceremony. Several of the clips follow popular Instagram trends. The same account had earlier used social media to appeal for information when the couple went missing. On June 2, Meghalaya Police confirmed that Raja’s body was found in a gorge and registered a murder case.

Indore influencer draws criticism over social media posts

Since Raja’s death was confirmed, the Instagram account under Shrasti Raghuvanshi’s name has been posting reels and updates demanding strict action against Sonam. The influencer has directly accused Sonam of “killing” her brother. However, ET.com could not independently confirm the relation between Shrasti and Raja.

Netizens accuse influencer of using brother’s death for views

Many social media users have criticised the account for using Raja’s murder to gain views and attention.

“Woman literally using her brother’s deαth to get views on Instagram,” stated one such user on X.

“Wife killed husband and sister earning money, views and followers through brother’s death. Shameful… is social media for mourning brother’s loss?” another user commented on Instagram.The online response has been divided, with some seeking justice and others questioning the public sharing of personal grief.

Sonam accused of plotting husband’s murder

According to the police, Raja’s wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, is the main accused in the murder. After being missing for two weeks, Sonam surrendered in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur. Investigators have claimed that she was assisted by four men in planning and executing the crime. The case remains under investigation.

Sonam brought to Bihar, now on way to Shillong

After her surrender, Meghalaya Police took Sonam Raghuvanshi to Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna, Bihar. She is now being taken to Shillong under transit remand for further investigation. According to the police, she is the prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

A police officer from Uttar Pradesh said that Sonam was found near a roadside eatery on the Varanasi-Ghazipur route. She was later kept at the Sakhi One Stop Centre in Ghazipur and underwent a medical examination before being handed over to the Meghalaya Police.

Four others also in police custody

Earlier, police secured the transit remand of three men accused in the case — Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Raj Singh Kushwaha. A fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh and will be produced in court. Meghalaya Police plan to take all four to Shillong as part of the investigation.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya told ANI, “They were presented before the CJM Judge, and Shillong police got a 7-day transit remand. The fourth accused, Anand, is being brought to Indore from Sagar, Bina (Madhya Pradesh), and will be produced in court on Tuesday. All four will be taken to Shillong by Shillong Police.”

SIT confirms head injuries in post-mortem report

According to the police, both Sonam and Raj are considered the main accused in the case. Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong confirmed the arrest of four individuals and said one more suspect is still missing. He also confirmed that Sonam surrendered voluntarily.

The case is being handled by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by officer Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor. The SIT chief said the post-mortem report of Raja Raghuvanshi showed that he had suffered two head injuries.

