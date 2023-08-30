The Hindu vrat or fasting season in India is not just about observing fasts to cleanse the body, mind and soul but is also about mindful eating and consumption of some really nutritious and wholesome produce. One such plant is amaranth or rajgira, the seeds and flour of which, is very popular during religious fasting. Rajgira Puri is one of those many dishes that can be made with rajgira atta (amaranth flour). This happens to a be a non-cereal product, thus, is naturally gluten-free. This recipe also uses all plant-based ingredients and is therefore, vegan too.

About Rajgira Puri

Amaranth flour is one of the ingredients that is widely used during the Navratri fasting days. Besides having an earthy and nutty flavor, it is also a storehouse of many essential nutrients. This makes it extremely beneficial for our health.

This tasty Rajgira Puri is one of the easiest recipe that you can make with the rajgira atta a.k.a amaranth flour.

Apart from the Rajgira Puri, you can also use amaranth flour to make savory dishes like roti, Rajgira Paratha, pakora, desserts like Rajgira Kheer and even as a binding and thickening agent.

However, it is best to follow the rules and regulations based on your family traditions while using an ingredient to cook food during fasts. For the same, refer to this list of ingredients for Navratri Fasting.

Rajgira Puri is very simple to make. Apart from the water and oil that you have to use to knead the dough and fry the pooris, the recipe has only 3 ingredients in it. There’s obviously the rajgire ka atta (amaranth flour), potato and edible rock salt.

Since there is no gluten in amaranth flour, boiled mashed potatoes are used as a binding agent. Also, care needs to be taken while adding water.

As, if you add all the water at once, the dough will become very sticky and pasty. So, avoid adding all the water at once. Add half or 1 teaspoon at a time and knead the dough.

You can also use sweet potato, instead of potatoes, as a binding agent. But keep in mind that it will have the flavors or sweetness of sweet potato in it.

With the same Rajgira Puri dough, you can even make rotis or parathas. The pooris tend to be heavy and filling.

So, once a while, especially on your non-fasting days, you can try the rotis or parathas and include them in your regular meals.

Unlike regular whole wheat or atta pooris, the Rajgira Puri absorbs quite a good amount of oil. So, to reduce the oil absorption while preparing, fry the pooris in a moderately hot oil. Make puris of medium sized thickness, meaning neither thin nor thick.

Thickly rolled Rajgira Puri will just sink from one side and take a lot of time to cook. Thinly rolled pooris break and oil seeps into them. If you cannot manage the pooris, then just make roti or paratha with them.

In addition to this Rajgira Puri, you can consider making Kuttu Ka Paratha, Kuttu Poori, Singhare Ki Poori and Vrat Ke Chawal Ka Pulao too for Navratri fasting. You can also refer this signature compilation of Navratri Fasting Recipes.

The best way to relish these rajgira pooris is to serve them with Vrat Wale Aloo, dahi arbi, Kaddu Ki Sabzi, Vrat Ki Kadhi or dahi aloo.

Rajgira Benefits

Rajgira or amaranth is an ancient seed and because of its many health benefits, is been considered as a superfood too. It is brimming with nutrients like fibre, proteins and is rich in antioxidants, carbohydrates, iron, calcium and other vitamins and minerals.

One of the most important features is that it is organically free of gluten. So, a great alternative to wheat as well.

This Rajgira Puri is one way to include it in your diets, especially during your vrats or fasts. Apart from this also, you should have rajgira on a regular basis because:

It aids in weight management, weight loss and improves digestive processes.

Rajgira is an excellent food for enhancing the immune system; bone, muscle, hair and heart health; and lowering blood cholesterol levels

It is known to reduce inflammation; thus, reduce chronic pains from diabetes or autoimmune conditions.

Amaranth is also known to help reduce chances of anaemia.

Reference Link:

https://www.healthline.com

More Fasting Recipes To Try!

Rajgira Puri | Amaranth Puri By Dassana Amit Rajgira Poori or Amaranth Poori are deep fried puffy breads made from amaranth flour, boiled mashed potatoes and edible rock salt. It also happens to be naturally gluten-free and vegan. Amaranth flour or seeds are usually eaten during the Hindu fasting or vrat season in India. Prep Time 25 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Total Time 50 minutes mins Cook Mode Prevent your screen from going dark while making the recipe Boil Potato Boil the potato with water almost covering it in a pan or pot.

The potatoes can also be peeled first and then halved or quartered or cubed and later boiled in water.

Once fork tender, drain all the water. Let the potato cool completely.

Peel and mash it finely in a bowl. There should be no chunks in the mashed potatoes. You could also opt to cook the potato in a steamer pan or in a stovetop pressure cooker or an electric pressure cooker like the Instant Pot. Make Dough Add rajgira flour and salt to the mashed potatoes. First mix the whole mixture well.

Then add very little water, just about ½ to 1 teaspoon and begin to knead the dough.

Again add ½ to 1 teaspoon of water and knead so that there is no dryness in the dough.

Remember to add water as needed while kneading the dough.

The dough should not be sticky or look floury or dry. If the dough feel sticky add some amaranth flour and again knead. If it looks floury, add in some water and knead.

Keep aside covered for 15 minutes. Roll & Fry Rajgira Puri Pinch portions of th dough and roll to small to medium-sized balls. Keep aside covered with a lid or a cotton napkin.

On a flour dusted work surface, roll each ball to medium-sized poori, neither thin nor thick. Fry them in medium hot oil in batches until puffy and golden.

Remove the rajgira puri with a slotted spoon and place them on kitchen paper napkins to remove excess oil.

Serve Rajgire ke Poori hot or warm with a satvik vegetable curry/sabzi or paneer curry. You can also use sweet potato instead of potatoes as a binding agent. But it will have the flavors or sweetness of sweet potato in it.

Consider adding a bit of crushed black pepper or ground black pepper powder, or green chilli paste and ginger paste for a spiced flavor and taste.

Add very little water while kneading, bit by bit. The moisture from the cooked and mashed potatoes also help in binding the dough.

Roll to medium thickness and not thick or thin.

Remember to fry the amaranth puri in medium hot oil. If the oil is not moderately hot, the puri will soak up a lot of oil. Nutrition Facts Rajgira Puri | Amaranth Puri Amount Per Serving Calories 462 Calories from Fat 171 % Daily Value* Fat 19g29% Saturated Fat 3g19% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Monounsaturated Fat 12g Sodium 407mg18% Potassium 299mg9% Carbohydrates 64g21% Fiber 9g38% Sugar 1g1% Protein 12g24% Vitamin A 1IU0% Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) 0.1mg7% Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) 0.02mg1% Vitamin B3 (Niacin) 1mg5% Vitamin B6 0.2mg10% Vitamin C 17mg21% Vitamin E 6mg40% Vitamin K 2µg2% Calcium 113mg11% Vitamin B9 (Folate) 11µg3% Iron 6mg33% Magnesium 16mg4% Phosphorus 40mg4% Zinc 0.2mg1% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet. Like what you see? Stay up to date with new recipes and ideas.

This Rajgira ki Puri recipe from the blog archives first published in October 2013 has been updated and republished on August 2023.