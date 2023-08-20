Jailer, the action film starring Rajinikanth, is still captivating the viewers in its second week. The movie earned a whopping Rs 18 crore (nett) at the box office on its second Saturday. According to, a industry tracker, this is an 80 percent increase from Friday’s figures, taking its 10-day total to Rs 245.9 crore in India

The occupancy of Jailer was 53.79 percent in Tamil and 46.73 percent in Telugu. The Hindi belt remained under the control of Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Ghoomer, featuring Abhishek Bachchan, also came out this Friday, but it failed to impress

Jailer Cross 500Cr World Wide

Jailer has also achieved the feat of crossing Rs 500 crore worldwide. According to industry analyst , the Rajinikanth starrer reached the milestone on its 10th day of release. It also joined the elite club of Tamil films that crossed Rs 500 crore, after 2.0 and Ponniyin Selvan: I. Jailer is the second-quickest film to achieve this mark, after Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 which did it in just seven days

About Jailer

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a key role and narrates the story of a man who seeks revenge for his cop son’s murder. The film also has Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff and Shivarajkumar in important roles. In addition, the movie stars Priyanka Mohan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi and Vinayakan

Jailer Special Screening for Yogi Adityanath

Rajinikanth was present at a special screening of Jailer in Lucknow, where he met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The special screening was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Videos of Rajinikanth touching Yogi’s feet as a gesture of respect have become viral on social media, eliciting mixed responses from fans

Before the screening in Lucknow, Rajinikanth paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday. The official Twitter handle of the Governor of Uttar Pradesh shared the pictures of Rajinikanth’s visit

On Sunday, Rajini will also go to Ayodhya. Before Jailer was released, the legendary actor had taken a spiritual journey to the Himalayas. The superstar also visited Jharkhand governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi on Thursday, after coming back from his Himalayas trip. Radhakrishnan, who is from Tamil Nadu, was the former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party

