Jailer is a commercial entertainer that features Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a jailer who fights against corruption and injustice in the prison system. The film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan and Vasanth Ravi in pivotal roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff have made special appearances in the film. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

Rajinikanth Starrer Jailer Slows Down At Domestic Box Office

Rajinikanth’s latest action-drama Jailer, which released on August 10, has been struggling to maintain its momentum at the box office. The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, has collected Rs 2.75 crore (all languages) net on its 21st day in India, a drop of Rs 45 lakh from Tuesday numbers. The total domestic earnings of the film is Rs 325.35 crore with an occupancy of 21.54 per cent in the country.

With few new box office records set, Nelson Dilipkumar-directorial has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ in Tamil Nadu. However, the film saw a sharp decline in its collections after the first week, when it raked in Rs 235.85 crore. The second week saw a further drop, as the film earned only Rs 62.95 crore.

Rajnikanth’s Jailer Overseas Box Office Collections

Jailer’s performance in the overseas markets has been better, as the film has grossed over Rs 564.35 crore worldwide. However, it is doubtful whether the film can cross the Rs 600 crore mark in its lifetime. Jailer has become the third-highest-grossing South Indian movie ever in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, after KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The film has also done well in other countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Australia.

Jailer’s HD print leaked online

The film has also been affected by piracy, as its high-definition print was leaked online on social media platforms. This has come as a huge shock to theatre owners as ‘Jailer’ is still running successfully. This has hampered the film’s collections and prospects at the box office. The makers of the film have requested the fans and the public to watch the film only in theatres and avoid downloading or sharing pirated copies.

Rajinikanth is said to next team up with director TJ Gnanavel, who is known for the hit film Jai Bhim. Rajini is also rumoured to be joining director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a film, which will be part of the director’s cinematic universe, which comprises Vikram and Kaithi.

