The Indian cinema recently witnessed one of its biggest box-office battles between Dunki and Salaar. The two movies were the most anticipated projects of 2023 and had their releases around Christmas. Not only at the box office, but the two films also fought for screens in theaters across the country. Now, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has broken his silence on the clash. Dunki marked his first time collaborating with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan had three releases in 2023. Pathaan and Jawan worked extraordinarily well at the box office, and the same was expected with Dunki. However, things did not go as planned when it came to the action comedy. It is facing tough competition from Prabhas and Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on Dunki & Salaar competing in theaters

During a recent interview with DNA India.com, Rajkumar Hirani revealed how Dunki’s clash with Salaar affected business. He said, “From a producer’s perspective, there are a limited amount of theatres in the country. Every viewer may not have enough money to watch films back-to-back or on consecutive days. There are certain people that make a choice to see one film in a week or even a month. So, I am sure at some level it affects both the films.”

The filmmaker further mentioned that box office clashes are inevitable. He said, “In a clash, business is affected. But there is no option to that because there are 52 weeks and 200 films made. There would be clashes. Sometimes bigger films would clash and sometimes smaller. All these kind of things will continue happening. There is no escape from that.”

As per reports, Dunki has so far earned $48 million at the worldwide box office. Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani also played key roles in the movie.