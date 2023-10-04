Shah Rukh khan has emerged as the undisputed king of box office in 2023. With Pathaan and Jawan setting the records in ticket sales, the actor’s next release is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which is slated to release on December 22. Anticipation around the film is sky rocket high since it is first ever collaboration between Khan and Hirani.

The film centres around migrants and their woes, who are in search of a better life. In the recent wake of India-Canada relations going through some tension, reports of SRK’s film Dunki started surfacing, claiming that it is based on the story of ‘donkey flight’ — a route used by illegal migrants to leave India and move to other countries, namely the US and Canada. Not too long ago, social media was rife with reports that the film tells the story of migrants moving to Canada.

However we reported a few days back that a source tells that these reports are inaccurate and the film has nothing to do with Canada. They said, “While the film does deal with the issue of immigration, it isn’t based in Canada or has anything to do with Indians based in Canada. It is a very sensitively made film that deals with a man’s journey of trying to find a better way of life and the various emotions he goes through while doing so.”

Exclusive: Love angle between Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee

As per Box Office Worldwide’s trusted industry source, there is a very important romance track between Shah Rukh and Taapsee’s characters which forms the center of the film. There is also a love song between the two that has been shot very beautifully.

Pen Marudhar To Distribute Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani’s Film; Promises BIGGER Release Than Prabhas’ Salaar

Hirani’s Dunki is set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar this Christmas which has sent shock waves in the industry considering King Khan is coming from two all time blockbusters which have achieved new box office feats for Indian films and Prabhas is coming from back to back flops.

Now as per the latest media reports, Pen Marudhar has come on board as the distributor of Dunki. “Pen will be releasing Dunki in most of the territories in India. After the historic success of Jawan, Pen will be looking to give Dunki a wide release across the country. They had several meetings with SRK and his team Gaurav Verma over the last few months and have devised a model to give Dunki an optimum release. Rajkumar Hirani and Jio have also shown complete faith in the model of SRK and team,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Through the meetings, Pen Marudhar has promised to give Dunki a bigger release than Salaar in North. “It’s SRK at his peak and no one can get it easy in a clash with him. The distributors and exhibitors are excited to screen the combo of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. While the Salaar team might opt for various models to secure screens, just the combo of SRK x Hirani is enough to excite the audience,” the source told further.

Pen has started initiating conversations with the exhibitors to get showcasing in place for Dunki. Red Chillies team even met producers of Animal to ensure that same distributor Anil Thadani doesn’t arm-twist exhibitors to give them screens during the clash and ensure a fair and peaceful screen divide.

(Read here: Dunki vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan’s Team Meets Animal Producers To Avert Fight Over Screens For Dunki Amid Clash With Prabhas’ Salaar)

The exhibitor partners on Jawan have already extended complete support to Dunki. SRK, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn are the OG Hindi Film Stars and the exhibitors are excited to support their evergreen superstars,” the source concluded.

